Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Modded Trackhawk, Photo Finish Required

31 Dec 2018, 14:53 UTC
Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 Turbo S, the 991 kind and you decide to hit the drag strip. A Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk lines up next to you - should you be worried? Well, the answer to this question isn't that simple so allow us to elaborate.
In factory condition, the Hellcat-engine Grand Cherokee is a monstrously capable sprinter, despite its weight and size. However, the Trackhawk is no match for the Porscha.

And that's because the Jeep needs 11.6 seconds to play the quarter-mile game, while the 911 Turbo S can be over a second quicker.But what about the examples sitting before us?
We're not aware of the exact state of these machines. However, we can judge them based on their quarter-mile numbers. And while these aren't visible in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the run, the description of the video brings them to us.

To be more precise, the super-SUV managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 10.4 seconds, with a trap speed of 136.7 mph, while the Porsche 911 Turbo S took the same time to reach the finish line, albeit with a trap speed of 136.7 mph.

Based on other Jeep GC Trackhawk sprints we've seen, the example we have here packs well above a thousand ponies. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised to find out this all-paw beast allows the driver to play with around 1,200 horses.

As for the Zuffenhausen machine, this probably came in factory form, as we've seen stock units delivering this kind of performance before.

Of course, Trackhawk modding won't stop here. And we might just get to see the uber-Jeep descending into the 8s arena by the end of the next year. Meanwhile, you can check out the said adventure behind the "play" button below.



 

