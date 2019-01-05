5 2020 Porsche 911 Shooting Brake Rendered As The One Porsche Won't Build

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Sounds Wild on Monza Circuit

Porsche literally started the year with a bang, releasing the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, a racecar whose naturally aspirated heart sounds like it means business. And while we've already featured the official release, we've now brought along a piece of footage that shows the mid-engined tool at work on the track. 4 photos



The German engineers brought back the 3.8-liter flat-six of the replaced GT4, instead of opting for the new 4.0 unit that will probably power the street car. Nevertheless, the powerplant has received a massive hp bump and now delivers 425 hp and 425 Nm (313 lb-ft) of torque.



And if we zoom in on the exhaust tips, we notice that while the old GT4 came with a center-mounted setup, the fresh model comes with separated tips. The new tone seems to be deeper and the video below allows us to enjoy a generous sample.



Note that you'll get to listen to two different setups - the first seems to include mufflers, while the latter, which is downright brutal, appears to skip the said hardware.



For the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Porsche offers two versions. We have the Trackday, which is aimed at enthusiasts who love to hit the local track (or the Nurburgring, for that matter), as well as the Competition, which is destined for class racing.



As for the pricing, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Trackday for EUR134,000 (that's 152,740 at the current exchange rate), while the Competition model is EUR157,000 ($179,000).



Of course, we're all curious to meet the road-going



