autoevolution

BMW M5 Competition Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S in Russia, Humiliation Is Quick

31 Dec 2018, 15:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
By now, anybody with an interest in super-sedans knows what can happen when the BMW M5 Competition and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S get together with a drag race in mind. However, most adventures of the kind involved magazine-organised battles that saw the two Autobahn burners using a standing start (some of them also involved rolling starts).
4 photos
BMW M5 Competition Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S in Russian Street FightBMW M5 Competition Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S in Russian Street FightBMW M5 Competition Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S in Russian Street Fight
However, the fight that brings us here saw the two slabs of Germany engaging in a street race. The battle took place in Russia, with the two going for the classic one-two-three shout-start.

As usual, a rolling takeoff was used, since this helped the racers get on with their business quicker and caused less traffic disruption. And while passengers were involving in the shenanigans, both drivers seemed to be okay with this. After all, we're talking about street racing, not a scientific experiment.

You'll be able to get a good view of the battle thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings scenes captured from both machines.

Note that the vehicles we have here come in factory stock form. This means the BMW M5 Competition's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 delivers 625 horsepower, a 25 hp bump compared to the standard model, if we might call the latter so.

As for the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, this delivers 612 ponies, using a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, albeit while delivering a bit of extra torque compared to the Bimmer.

Battles such as the one we have here often include more than one run, mainly to compensate for the fact that getting a perfectly even start can be tricky in such conditions. However, this isn't the case, as we're dealing with the kind of winner-takes-it-all affair.

P.S.: Please don't use this race as an example and head for the track when the hooning urges happen to kick in, okay?

BMW M5 Competition mercedes-amg e63 s drag racing street racing Russia
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Understand Car Noises Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Latest car models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleMCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 