BMW M5 Competition Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S in Russia, Humiliation Is Quick

By now, anybody with an interest in super-sedans knows what can happen when the BMW M5 Competition and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S get together with a drag race in mind. However, most adventures of the kind involved magazine-organised battles that saw the two Autobahn burners using a standing start (some of them also involved rolling starts). 4 photos



As usual, a rolling takeoff was used, since this helped the racers get on with their business quicker and caused less traffic disruption. And while passengers were involving in the shenanigans, both drivers seemed to be okay with this. After all, we're talking about street racing, not a scientific experiment.



You'll be able to get a good view of the battle thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings scenes captured from both machines.



Note that the vehicles we have here come in factory stock form. This means the



As for the Mercedes- AMG E63 S, this delivers 612 ponies, using a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, albeit while delivering a bit of extra torque compared to the Bimmer.



Battles such as the one we have here often include more than one run, mainly to compensate for the fact that getting a perfectly even start can be tricky in such conditions. However, this isn't the case, as we're dealing with the kind of winner-takes-it-all affair.



P.S.: Please don't use this race as an example and head for the track when the hooning urges happen to kick in, okay?



