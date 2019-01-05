Mustang GT Drag Races E60 BMW M5, Domination Established

When an S550-generation Ford Mustang and an E60 BMW M5 get together, you know the setup for putting on a show is serious. And this is precisely what brought us here, with the two monsters having met for a sprinting session.

Alas, the aficionados behind the wheel decided to skip the safety of the drag strip, engaging in street racing instead. And, as is the norm with such shenanigans, the rear-wheel-drive toys went for a rolling start. This caused less traffic disruption and made sure the two wouldn't experience any issues while putting the power down.However, we have to explain that the go-fast toys we have here didn't come in stock form. For instance, the pre-2018 Mustang GT had been taken down the aftermarket path, even though we're not sure what goodies had been fitted to the 5.0-liter V8 that occupies its engine compartment.As for the BMW, its owner wanted to make the most out of the 5.0-liter V10 engine's voice, which is why the catalytic converters and the rear muffler were removed (the stock resonator remained in place).Thus, the M5 turned into a screamer, while shooting flames like a dragon. And since the Coyote heart of the 'Stang is no whisperer, the aural side of this drag race is perhaps even more exciting than the visual one. Even so, we'll throw a spoiler your way and mention that while the outcome of the race isn't decided right away, the challenger we have here does come with a clear winner.Fortunately, the piece of footage documenting the street fight, which awaits you at the bottom of the page, brings us a complete take on the matter (think: the footage was captured from cameras mounted on both cars). So you should turn up the volume before checking out the stunt.