Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Supercharged Corvette, Spanking Gets Serious

Despite the ever-increasing emission reduction pressure, drag strips continue to enjoy plenty of fresh arrivals that can put on a monstrous show. Let's take the current-generation Chevrolet Camaro Zl1, for instance. This is a machine that excels in the bang-for-buck category, being able to deliver a mid-11s 1,320 feet time.

However, this 'Vette is far from stock. In fact, the machine has left natural aspiration behind, as its V8 now works with a supercharger. And while we're not sure of its output, its quarter-mile time speaks of its performance (more on that bewlo).



We're glad to report the drivers of the Chevys decided to get together at the drag strip, thus making full use of their machines' potential and keeping things on the safe side.



Now, the piece of footage that shows the battle doesn't allow us to check out the 1/4-mile numbers of the two GM missiles, which means we'll have to trust the YouTuber who captured the fight on camera.



To be more precise, the



As for the aural side of the all-American confrontation, the supercharged V8 duet is a lovely piece.



P.S.: Please use the straight-line fight we have here as an example and head for the drag strip when the right-pedal urges happen to kick in, okay?



