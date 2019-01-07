McLaren 720S Drag Races 800 HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Elimination Is Precise

With the McLaren 720S having established a solid reputation as drag racing star, it's only natural for the supercar to become a target for drivers of tuner cars. And when such an opponent happens to be a modded Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the show is guaranteed.

To be more precise, the Porscha's twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six has been gifted with an ECU remap, while the unit now packs a decatted exhaust setup. During a recent dyno run, the boxer mill showed it can deliver 702 horses and 675 lb-ft of twist at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft horsepower estimation we have here.



Now, the said exhaust setup allows the 4.0-liter heart of the Porsche to fully express its feelings and emotions, with the flaming exhaust being downright brutal.



As for the Macca, the British supercar comes in stock condition, with its driver having fitted Toyo Proxes R888R tires.



The two supercars got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway, engaging in a quarter-mile brawl. And since the drivers were eager to see which monster is quicker, a three-run challenge was held.



And there's no spoiler risk in us letting you know that the velocity battle had a clear winner - if you happen to be in a hurry and wish to skip straight to the racing action, you'll find this at the 3:40 point of the clip below.



