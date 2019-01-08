Lamborghini Huracan Evo Looks Wild in This Three-Color Spec

It only took the Internet one day to come up with a rendering of a touched Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Then again, this is the norm these days. Besides, for now, we're talking about a render of a spec for the facelifted Raging Bull.
The image that brought us here plays the three-color card. No, the Italian flag hues are not here, with the exception of White, which happens to cover most of the car. Then there's black, which can be found on the roof (this makes the car appear even lower), as well as on the nose and the side air intakes (this is one of the elements that were redesigned for the facelift).
As for the accent color, this is Arancio Xanto, the launch shade of the Huracan Evo (it's a new hue that was created for the mid-cycle revamp of the V10 animal).
Speaking of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo's appearance, the posterior of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, which received the most work, is also the one that stirred a bit of controversy.
From aficionados that claim the rear end design looks a bit like the kind McLaren uses to those that mention the busier look, the world wide web hasn't hesitated to show its mixed feelings.
Of course, we'll have to wait until we can check out the V10 Bull in person before dropping an opinion on the matter.
Nevertheless, we're more curious about the handling of the newcomer. And that's because Lamborghini introduced an all-new electronic brain that controls everything related to this aspect, while the supercar now enjoys rear-wheel-steering, along with second-generation adaptive dampers and accelerometers/gyroscopes.
Then there's the exhaust sound. Sure, the Evo gets the Performante's 640 horsepower V10, but it might just have a different voice. And we can't get to bring all this real-world news to you.
