autoevolution

For The Love of PS4: Thieves Drag Teen With Car, Crash Into Tree

8 Jan 2019, 12:33 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Alabama police have 4 teens aged 15 to 18 in custody after a failed robbery attempt. They tried to steal another teen’s PlayStation 4 and use their car as a getaway vehicle, but they crashed because the victim wouldn’t let go.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
According to WSFA, the incident occurred on Friday evening in Limestone County, Alabama, after the victim and the thieves, who posed as interested buyers, chatted on social media. The victim had posted an ad for his PS4 and he had agreed with the purported buyers on a $100 price tag for the console to exchange hands. They set up a meeting point, with the thieves arriving there by car.

“Upon arrival, the victim handed one of the suspects the PlayStation and he yelled for the driver to ‘go, go, go’,” the report says. “The driver then took off without paying the victim. The victim jumped into the window and attempted to retrieve his PlayStation, but he was struck several times in the head as the suspects drove away with him hanging out of the window.”

The driver began to swerve in an attempt to shake off the victim, who wouldn’t let go of the game system. This eventually caused him to lose control of the car and crash into a tree.

When officers from the Alabama State Police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found all 4 suspects still inside and the victim lying on the ground. He had been ejected from the vehicle upon impact with the tree. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and police might add to the charges if his condition doesn’t improve.

All 4 suspects have been charged with robbery in the first degree; 3 of them will be tried as adults and one, the youngest, as a juvenile. The identity of the victim has not been made public.
police robbery accident PlayStation Alabama
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Latest car models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleMCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 