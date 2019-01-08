For The Love of PS4: Thieves Drag Teen With Car, Crash Into Tree

Alabama police have 4 teens aged 15 to 18 in custody after a failed robbery attempt. They tried to steal another teen’s PlayStation 4 and use their car as a getaway vehicle, but they crashed because the victim wouldn’t let go.
According to WSFA, the incident occurred on Friday evening in Limestone County, Alabama, after the victim and the thieves, who posed as interested buyers, chatted on social media. The victim had posted an ad for his PS4 and he had agreed with the purported buyers on a $100 price tag for the console to exchange hands. They set up a meeting point, with the thieves arriving there by car.
“Upon arrival, the victim handed one of the suspects the PlayStation and he yelled for the driver to ‘go, go, go’,” the report says. “The driver then took off without paying the victim. The victim jumped into the window and attempted to retrieve his PlayStation, but he was struck several times in the head as the suspects drove away with him hanging out of the window.”
The driver began to swerve in an attempt to shake off the victim, who wouldn’t let go of the game system. This eventually caused him to lose control of the car and crash into a tree.
When officers from the Alabama State Police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found all 4 suspects still inside and the victim lying on the ground. He had been ejected from the vehicle upon impact with the tree. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and police might add to the charges if his condition doesn’t improve.
All 4 suspects have been charged with robbery in the first degree; 3 of them will be tried as adults and one, the youngest, as a juvenile. The identity of the victim has not been made public.
