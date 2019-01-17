autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Woman Breaks Into Home, Steals Car, Leaves Her Shoe Behind

17 Jan 2019, 13:24 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
This is no modern Cinderella story: a woman from San Antonio, Texas is facing a slew of serious charges after breaking into a home and stealing a car, and forgetting one of her shoes at the scene.
21 photos
2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan2018 Hyundai Accent sedan
According to KSAT, 23-year-old Angelique Delgado is in police custody and is facing charges of theft of a vehicle, burglary and other drug-related charges stemming from an incident that occurred last week.

On the day in question, Delgado was at a man’s house, having drinks, the report says, citing the police affidavit. At one point, she and the man got into a fight, and she ran away from his home. That’s when she lost her first shoe.

The report doesn’t say what the fight was about or whether Delgado was fleeing because she was in physical danger. For what is worth, the man has not been charged with any crime.

Her next move was to break into the house of one of the man’s neighbors. She got inside through an unlocked back door and she stole “personal items from the house along with the keys to a 2014 Hyundai Accent parked outside.” She drove off in the car, but she left her second shoe inside the house she’d just burglarized.

To state the obvious again, this is not a modern-day Cinderella story: the shoe left behind didn’t help her land a handsome and rich prince, so there is no happy ending here. Police caught Delgado quickly and it emerged that she had a history of drug abuse. As expected, she didn’t even bother that much with trying to hide the stolen car.

“Police said they eventually located the stolen car two houses down from Delgado's residence. Her father told police she had been addicted to drugs and had been using the stolen vehicle,” KSAT reports.
Hyundai hyundai accent car thieves police arrest drugs Texas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Latest car models:
BMW 7 SeriesBMW 7 Series CompactCADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVHOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactAll car models  
 
 