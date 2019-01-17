5 Woman in Underwear Steals Police Cruiser Right From Under Cops’ Noses

Woman Breaks Into Home, Steals Car, Leaves Her Shoe Behind

This is no modern Cinderella story: a woman from San Antonio, Texas is facing a slew of serious charges after breaking into a home and stealing a car, and forgetting one of her shoes at the scene. 21 photos



On the day in question, Delgado was at a man’s house, having drinks, the report says, citing the police affidavit. At one point, she and the man got into a fight, and she ran away from his home. That’s when she lost her first shoe.



The report doesn’t say what the fight was about or whether Delgado was fleeing because she was in physical danger. For what is worth, the man has not been charged with any crime.



Her next move was to break into the house of one of the man’s neighbors. She got inside through an unlocked back door and she stole “personal items from the house along with the keys to a 2014



To state the obvious again, this is not a modern-day Cinderella story: the shoe left behind didn’t help her land a handsome and rich prince, so there is no happy ending here. Police caught Delgado quickly and it emerged that she had a history of drug abuse. As expected, she didn’t even bother that much with trying to hide the stolen car.



