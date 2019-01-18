autoevolution
Ford F-150 EV Confirmed By Jim Farley, Will Join F-150 Hybrid

Even though Ford hasn’t launched the F-150 Hybrid (due no later than 2020), the Blue Oval plans to go further with complete electrification. The announcement was made by Jim Farley, president of global markets, at the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference in Detroit.
Speaking to the Detroit Free Press and other media outlets, the official made it clear that “we’re going to be electrifying the F-Series — battery electric and hybrid.” This announcement followed one for the European market, which will see Ford electrify everything from the 2019 Focus onwards.

The list of options will start with mild hybridization, and at the other end of the spectrum, BEVs such as the Mach E electric crossover are in the offing. Over in the United States, the Ford Motor Company already kicked into overdrive as far as electrification is concerned with the Explorer Hybrid and the plug-in hybrid Lincoln Aviator.

Turning our attention back to the F-150 EV, it’s not known if the current platform can be developed around such a powertrain option. Hybrid is one thing, but electric translates to a much larger battery, additional weight, and different packaging altogether from the F-150 we know and love.

“Ninety-percent of our capital now is allocated toward trucks and utilities,” Farley told the Detroit Free Press, which goes to show how much Ford believes in these segments. After all, conventional cars such as sedans and hatchbacks are no longer in favor with the American public.

The truck and van division “would be a Fortune 40 company” thanks to “more than $70 billion in annual revenue.” As much as we indulge in a good ol’ sedan with a stick shift and torquey engine, the beancounters and higher-ups favor trucks and utility vehicles thanks to the higher profit margin.

“We plan to continue to serve these loyal customers with our upcoming 150,” Farley pointed out. “We recently market-tested this new truck against the new competition — Ram and Silverado and GM products — and we won hands down."
