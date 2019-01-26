Mahk Gives His Take On the Chevy Reliability Ad

Remember the “Chevy Surprises Competitive Owners When It Comes To Reliability” ad that was unlisted because it’s full of truncated information? More to the point, Chevrolet claims it’s more reliable than Toyota, Honda, and Ford, quoting the results of an Ipsos survey.
Ask any mechanic out there, and he’ll tell you otherwise. Quality assurance took a nosedive at General Motors since the earliest part of the 1990s, and the Detroit-based automaker never managed to work things out. Adding insult to injury, comparing Chevrolet with Toyota is an insult to anyone with minimal knowledge about all things with four wheels.
Spokesperson Afaf Farah declared that "Chevrolet stands by the reliability claim and the ad remains in the brand’s toolbox” despite the fact Toyota and Honda challenged the golden bowtie over the false claim. On the other hand, Chevrolet decided to take the ad “out of the regular rotation” to focus on the Silverado 1500.
Yeah, right! Between you and me, it appears that Toyota and Honda threatened General Motors with a lawsuit. The odds were stacked against Chevrolet from the get-go, and worse still, the survey was sent in 2018 to owners of 2015 model year vehicles. As if that wasn’t enough, it analyzed repairs performed in the last 12 months, relating to the third year of service of those vehicles.
The most curious detail about the survey is that fewer than 49,000 respondents completed it out of 840,000. Given these circumstances, Consumer Reports has better data than General Motors in regard to reliability.
Because Chevrolet pulled the ad off its YouTube channel, Zebra Corner decided to redo the commercial with a humorous, more realistic note. Dave Irwin (a.k.a. Mahk) and Ali Shahriari put their own touch on the ad, and suffice to say, neither love Chevrolet.
Dave and Ali made fun of previous “Real People, Not Actors” commercials from Chevrolet, dating back to 2017. Needless to mention this, but prepare to laugh out loud once you hit the play button.
