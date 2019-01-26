2019 Corvette Drivers Series Revealed In Four Flavors

3 Hellcat Drag Races Modded BMW M4 Competition, The Gap Is Massive

2 Chevrolet Reliability Ad Unlisted From YouTube Over Criticism

1 BMW M7 Returns as Rendering With Extra-Large Black Grille

More on this:

BMW M340i Drag Races More Powerful M2 Competition With Surprising Results

M Competition models are pretty normal, with a slightly better setup and a bit more power. But the M2 Competition gets an all-new engine offering the same twin turbochargers and carbon strut brace found under the hood of the M3. 2 photos



We've seen a drag race between the Competition and a standard M2, but this time, it's going to take on the new HP , so it's somewhere between the old M2 and a



But with every generation, BMWs are getting a little bit better. Besides perfect weight distribution, the M340i has every advantage in the world. Whereas the M2 Competition is a RWD manual, we have both the excellent 8-speed ZF auto and xDrive fitted to the sports saloon.



With an empty track ahead of them, the two Bimmers set off in the pursuit of glory, but pass the quarter mile marker at the same time: 12.6 seconds. Of course, the outcome would have been different on a perfectly dry and hot track, something which we discover when the two do a rolling race.



Luckily, this isn't a "so which one should I buy?" kind of race. The M2 is a sports car, something extra-special. But the new 3 Series does comfort very well, and with the right options will be almost as luxurious as a 5 Series. It can even engage in some drifting, but it's more of a GT car. From what we know, BMW will not only have this 40i engine in the new wagon, but also plans to launch an M340d for those of a frugal temperament.



People are treating it like the second coming of Jesus, a more precise sports car with the compact proportions that are sadly lacking in the M3. But does the 410 horsepower engine automatically make it super-fast?We've seen a drag race between the Competition and a standard M2, but this time, it's going to take on the new M340i . As its name suggests, we're dealing with an M Performance version of the new 3 Series sedan. The 3-liter turbo is pretty normal, making 382, so it's somewhere between the old M2 and a Mercedes-AMG C43. But with every generation, BMWs are getting a little bit better. Besides perfect weight distribution, the M340i has every advantage in the world. Whereas the M2 Competition is a RWD manual, we have both the excellent 8-speed ZF auto and xDrive fitted to the sports saloon.With an empty track ahead of them, the two Bimmers set off in the pursuit of glory, but pass the quarter mile marker at the same time: 12.6 seconds. Of course, the outcome would have been different on a perfectly dry and hot track, something which we discover when the two do a rolling race.Luckily, this isn't a "so which one should I buy?" kind of race. The M2 is a sports car, something extra-special. But the new 3 Series does comfort very well, and with the right options will be almost as luxurious as a 5 Series. It can even engage in some drifting, but it's more of a GT car. From what we know, BMW will not only have this 40i engine in the new wagon, but also plans to launch an M340d for those of a frugal temperament.