2020 Audi TTS competition Launched, Costs €6,550 Extra

Remember when the first Audi TT came out and whatever roadster BMW made at the time walked all over it? Yeah, we're probably going to see a repeat of those comparisons, which is why there's a TT competition coming out in Europe right now.
The launch is probably the least important one Audi has this year... unless you're a TT fan, which is fine with us. The competition package is a pretty common occurrence over in quattroland. There was one version for the A6, A7, as well as the last TTS back in 2013.

The TTS competition also follows in the footsteps of the TT "20 Years" edition. As standard, the coupe features a fixed rear wing similar to the one on the TT R, Audi rings on the side sills, 20-inch high-gloss black alloy wheels and other black inserts, red brakes, LED headlights, an Alcantara steering wheel with a red 12 o'clock insert, Alcantara shifter, Nappa leather seats, floor mats with red piping and a few carbon inlays.

Everything you'd want on a TTS is in this package, including access to crisp colors like Glacier White, Tango Red and Myth Black, some of which can be sampled in our photo and video gallery. Unfortunately, it's not a cheap package, as it costs €6,550 on top of the base price of €54,400.

For that kind of money, we would have like to see an Akrapovic exhaust system like you get with the VW Golf R. The two continue to share a 2-liter engine, though due to WLTP, it's down a little on power. The TTS can only be bought with quattro and S tronic (a 7-speed DSG), which sends 306 HP and 400 Nm to all four wheels for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. It's very fast, but we have trouble dealing with that monster price, especially now that the Supra is coming out with BMW Z4 underpinnings and engines.

