2019 Audi TT Officially Revealed With 2.0 TFSI Making 197 or 245 HP

Fortunately, the numbers Audi didn't put in its press release are making their way onto the web from the launch event. As we mentioned during the numerous spyshots, the 1.8 TFSI is being deleted.In its place, the 2019 TT Coupe and Roadster will get a 2.0 TFSI wit 197, 17 more than before. It sounds like something worth buying, as does the high-output model that makes 245 HP instead of the previous 230.But here's the big surprise: power for the TTS models is going down from 310 to 306 HP due to the new emissions regulations. However, the car is faster to 100 kph (62 mph), reaching it in 4.5 seconds due to 20 more torque and the new 7-speed S tronic gearbox. Every model will be available with it in addition to a 6-speed manual.Theengine seems to be gone for now. As for the U.S.-spec model, it should be unaffected by what the EU is doing and might come with 230-hp within the next few months.But what have they actually done for the facelift? Well, as we've mentioned in the previous story, the main grille has a new 3D-look mesh. The side intakes have been redesigned, and there's an influx of brash metallic trim on the aero elements.Inside, changes are kept to a minimum, but the list of standard equipment now includes USB ports, Bluetooth, auto wipers, heated mirrors and a drive mode selector. But prices have also gone up from about €32,100 base to €35,000 for the coupe or €37,000 in the case of the roadster.Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the TT, there's also going to be a special version with mocha leather seats and yellow stitching plus the OLED taillights from the RS. Production will be limited to 999 units, but we don't yet have photos detailing the model.