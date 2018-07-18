DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

5 530 HP Audi RS4-R by ABT Pops and Crackles Exhaust

4 2019 Honda Civic Type R Spied For the First Time

3 Audi R8 Spyder Facelift Spied With Giant Exhausts, New Face

2 2019 Audi TT Facelift Leaked: TTS Loses 4 HP, TT RS Looks Like RS5

1 2020 Audi SQ3 Prototype is Powered by RS-Like 2.5 TFSI on the Nurburgring

More on this:

2019 Audi TT Officially Revealed With 2.0 TFSI Making 197 or 245 HP

Audi's hand has been forced by the recent leak of the TTS and TT RS. However, their official reveal only targets the regular TT coupe and roadster, and it doesn't include any technical specifications. 33 photos



In its place, the 2019 TT Coupe and Roadster will get a 2.0 TFSI wit 197 HP , 17 more than before. It sounds like something worth buying, as does the high-output model that makes 245 HP instead of the previous 230.



But here's the big surprise: power for the TTS models is going down from 310 to 306 HP due to the new emissions regulations. However, the car is faster to 100 kph (62 mph), reaching it in 4.5 seconds due to 20 more torque and the new 7-speed S tronic gearbox. Every model will be available with it in addition to a 6-speed manual.



The TDI engine seems to be gone for now. As for the U.S.-spec model, it should be unaffected by what the EU is doing and might come with 230-hp within the next few months.



But what have they actually done for the facelift? Well, as we've mentioned in the previous story, the main grille has a new 3D-look mesh. The side intakes have been redesigned, and there's an influx of brash metallic trim on the aero elements.



Inside, changes are kept to a minimum, but the list of standard equipment now includes USB ports, Bluetooth, auto wipers, heated mirrors and a drive mode selector. But prices have also gone up from about



Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the TT, there's also going to be a special version with mocha leather seats and yellow stitching plus the OLED taillights from the RS. Production will be limited to 999 units, but we don't yet have photos detailing the model.



Fortunately, the numbers Audi didn't put in its press release are making their way onto the web from the launch event. As we mentioned during the numerous spyshots, the 1.8 TFSI is being deleted.In its place, the 2019 TT Coupe and Roadster will get a 2.0 TFSI wit 197, 17 more than before. It sounds like something worth buying, as does the high-output model that makes 245 HP instead of the previous 230.But here's the big surprise: power for the TTS models is going down from 310 to 306 HP due to the new emissions regulations. However, the car is faster to 100 kph (62 mph), reaching it in 4.5 seconds due to 20 more torque and the new 7-speed S tronic gearbox. Every model will be available with it in addition to a 6-speed manual.Theengine seems to be gone for now. As for the U.S.-spec model, it should be unaffected by what the EU is doing and might come with 230-hp within the next few months.But what have they actually done for the facelift? Well, as we've mentioned in the previous story, the main grille has a new 3D-look mesh. The side intakes have been redesigned, and there's an influx of brash metallic trim on the aero elements.Inside, changes are kept to a minimum, but the list of standard equipment now includes USB ports, Bluetooth, auto wipers, heated mirrors and a drive mode selector. But prices have also gone up from about €32,100 base to €35,000 for the coupe or €37,000 in the case of the roadster.Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the TT, there's also going to be a special version with mocha leather seats and yellow stitching plus the OLED taillights from the RS. Production will be limited to 999 units, but we don't yet have photos detailing the model.