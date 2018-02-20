autoevolution
 

2019 Audi TT and TTS Facelift Spied, Possibly Testing New Engines

20 Feb 2018
by
Our spy photographers have captured new images of the TT and TTS models, currently undergoing road testing in preparation for a mid-life facelift that's likely to debut in late-2018 or early-2019.
As you can probably tell, Audi isn't rocking the boat here. There are no new headlights like we got during the A3 facelift.

At the front, the only new piece of hardware is the bumper, which in the case of both models has been made to appear sportier. The style is similar to what we saw on the A7 S Line, with extra details concentrated in the "intakes."

The spoiler in at the bottom has also been lengthened, making the TTS and TT S Line appear broader and sportier. But only a hardcore Audi fan will be able to notice.

The headlights also have thin strips of camouflage at the bottom, suggesting they will receive minor updates as well.

The rear bumper is also camouflaged, but we can't see anything different under there. Perhaps there's a progressive wing on top of the trunk, which would be pretty sweet to have at this price point.

We expect the engine range of the TT to be updated slightly. More specifically, the 1.8 TFSI with 180 HP is being phased out from all SEAT, Skoda and Audi models. In its place, a 2.0-liter TFSI ultra powertrain should deliver 190 or 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque. The 2.0 TDI could also go from 184 to 190 HP and gain 20 Nm of torque as well. A 7-speed DSG gearbox could also replace the 6-speed DSG on most models.

As for the TTS, it's usually a year or two ahead of the S3 regarding output. So if they upgrade the 310 HP 2.0-liter turbo, that will also be the engine that goes into the next-gen S3.

Back in 2015, there was a rumor of a 326 HP engine going into the Golf 8, so that could be the magic number that we're looking for.
