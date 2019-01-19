BMW M7 Returns as Rendering With Extra-Large Black Grille

BMW will stick tens of M badges on every car if you buy their options packages, but it still won't build the M7. Will it ever change its mind? Probably not, but it's always fun to imagine what an uber 7 Series might look like every time a new one comes out.

Obviously, an M car would have other advantages over an M Performance one, such as the exhaust, drift mode baked into the xDrive and superior components. It sounds cool on paper and BMW would try to out an M7 were it not for the massive cost of developing hybrid and EVs on top of the conventional motors. The LCI (facelift) model that BMW was testing in 2018 finally came out a few days ago. It has some nice lower bumper aero, but also a couple of oversized kidney grille borrowed from the X7People don't seem to like them. But you know what larger grilles look good on? A sports sedan, like the purely theoretical M7. I mean, we have a new version of the M760Li with the new look, but what we want to see is a real M car.That's what this rendering by Aksyonov Nikita is all about. It blacks out the pig-nosed grille and combines it with various elements from the M5. The most notable is a new lower front bumper, but you also can't miss the quad exhaust pipes around the back. With a normal wheelbase and oversized wheels, this image also has that Competition look.So what would power something like an M7? Probably an M5 engine, just like the E63 and S63 now share powertrains. This could be pushed to 620 horsepower in factory form, and while that doesn't sound like a big deal, it would be an improvement. Because BMW had to fit a gasoline particulate filter (GPF), the M760Li has gone down to 585 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.Obviously, an M car would have other advantages over an M Performance one, such as the exhaust, drift mode baked into the xDrive and superior components. It sounds cool on paper and BMW would try to out an M7 were it not for the massive cost of developing hybrid and EVs on top of the conventional motors.