BMW 8 Series Rendered as Cabrio, Pickup, Gran Coupe and GTS

Starting this month, the BMW family has a new member. Or should we say that an older member is making a comeback: the 8 Series Coupe. 11 photos



But the coupe is only the first in a long line of 8 Series models. And today, we can show you other versions, some of which will exist and some that are too silly for production.



Both



It's been spotted undergoing testing on dozens of occasions, will have virtually the same engines and design. Does the world need this car? We think it doesn't, as BMW, like most automakers, has trouble selling convertibles.



The same cannot be said about the four-door coupe segment, which is still pretty popular. Such a car has already been previewed by the M8 Gran Coupe concept. The one in the rendering is a looker for sure! It would compete with the GT 4-door and CLS 53 from AMG .



We also have a bunch of crazy stuff, like a profile view of a potential



Want something even better than a regular M8? There's a GTS being proposed, with golden wheels and a deep chin spoiler. BMW sure to make a more expensive, track-focused sports car, as Porsche makes a lot of money from its GT series.



8 Series Shooting Brake and several takes on the pickup. BMW revealed the M3 pickup more than seven years ago, but people are still obsessing over the idea.

Want something even better than a regular M8? There's a GTS being proposed, with golden wheels and a deep chin spoiler. BMW sure to make a more expensive, track-focused sports car, as Porsche makes a lot of money from its GT series.

And finally, we have the craziest rendering of them all, the M8 base model with unpainted bumpers and rusted steel wheels. Maybe 20 years from now, we'll see the 8 Series in such a decrepit state, abandoned in the desert or used as a banger drift car.