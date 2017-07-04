autoevolution

2019 BMW X4 (G02) Rendered Based on All-New X3

4 Jul 2017
by
While the current BMW X4 isn't a very old model, it builds on the retired X3 and is thus due for a replacement... slightly ahead of schedule. In fact, the whole BMW X lineup is being hurriedly developed, and that includes skipping the LCI for the X5.
But we're here to talk about the 2nd-generation X4, codenamed G02. The model has been spied repeatedly, including in M40i form, but always in camouflage. We can always make out the entire design when it's at such a late stage of testing because the wrap is thin. Yet it's nice to catch a glimpse of a new model many months or even a year before its debut.

This is what X-Tomi thinks the X4 will look like for the 2019 model year. Or rather, this is what comes out when you chop the roof off the all-new X3 which debuted last week. It's pretty obvious that it's a new model, right?

The man responsible for this kind of design is Calvin Luk, the same guy who did the X1 and the mid-life refresh for the 1 Series. He seems to have a thing for big eyes.

The look seems to be more rugged and elegant, but also less sporty. It's the same story as with the rest of the BMW brand which is giving up some of its core driving dynamics while chasing Mercedes' sales crown.

But there are things we love. For example, such as the three-dimensional effect of the headlights, which is more pronounced. And in the three-quarter view, it's easy to notice the rectangular wheel arches or the Hofmeister kink.

Obviously, the X4 will be a bit lighter, a bit bigger and more powerful. The M Performance model should be available at launch, but a true X4 M might come a year after that. BMW is working on a brand new twin-turbo inline-6 with about 460 horsepower and mild hybrid tech.
