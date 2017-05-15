autoevolution

2017 BMW 5 Series Cross Touring Rendering is an A6 allroad Lookalike

 
15 May 2017, 17:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The BMW 5 Series is childish. While even Mercedes-Benz has adapted the E-Class for soft-road use, the Bavarians are hiding behind the "Ultimate Driving Machine" excuse. It's a shame, as not every fan of the brand wants to sit behind the steering wheel of an X6.
Things are reportedly changing over at BMW HQ, but the new direction targets Tesla and the luxury market. For example, the 3 Series GT replacement might be electric, and the 6er is bringing back the 8 Series nameplate with a likely price bump. So it's unlikely that the 5 Series will ever try to match the old-fashioned A6 allroad idea.

Audi has been using the allroad designation to talk about its wagons since 1999. That's 18 years ago, a time when the A6 was in its C5 generation.

The main differences between the allroad and the base model are the wider tracks, which are possible thanks to plastic wheel arch extensions, higher ground clearance, and adjustable air suspension, at least in the case of the A6.

Of course, the plastic body cladding has inspired many crazy renderings over the years, but manufacturers have also played with the idea.

Volvo has been a major competitor with its Made in Sweden XC70 model. This was recently replaced by the V90 Cross Country, but there are CC versions of the V40 and V60 too.

You could even go as far as to say Audi has inspired a look in front-wheel drive cars, like the Dacia Sandero Stepway or the VW Polo Cross. But when a Haldex system is available, the formula becomes successful, as in the Passat Alltrack and Octavia Scout.

Taking all those things into consideration, there's one thing missing from this X-Tomi Design rendering for a BMW 5 Series Cross Touring, and that's the beefly arches. He did make some inserts, but keeping the stance the same was easier to render.
2017 BMW 5 Series Touring G31 BMW 5 Series Touring BMW rendering
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673