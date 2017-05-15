2017 BMW 5 Series Cross Touring Rendering is an A6 allroad Lookalike

The BMW 5 Series is childish. While even Mercedes-Benz has adapted the E-Class for soft-road use
, the Bavarians are hiding behind the "Ultimate Driving Machine" excuse. It's a shame, as not every fan of the brand wants to sit behind the steering wheel of an X6.
Things are reportedly changing over at BMW HQ, but the new direction targets Tesla and the luxury market. For example, the 3 Series GT replacement might be electric
, and the 6er is bringing back the 8 Series nameplate with a likely price bump. So it's unlikely that the 5 Series will ever try to match the old-fashioned A6 allroad idea.
Audi has been using the allroad designation to talk about its wagons since 1999. That's 18 years ago, a time when the A6 was in its C5 generation.
The main differences between the allroad and the base model are the wider tracks, which are possible thanks to plastic wheel arch extensions, higher ground clearance, and adjustable air suspension, at least in the case of the A6.
Of course, the plastic body cladding has inspired many crazy renderings over the years, but manufacturers have also played with the idea.
Volvo has been a major competitor with its Made in Sweden XC70 model. This was recently replaced by the V90 Cross Country, but there are CC versions of the V40 and V60 too.
You could even go as far as to say Audi has inspired a look in front-wheel drive cars, like the Dacia Sandero Stepway or the VW Polo Cross. But when a Haldex system is available, the formula becomes successful, as in the Passat Alltrack and Octavia Scout.
Taking all those things into consideration, there's one thing missing from this X-Tomi Design
rendering for a BMW 5 Series Cross Touring, and that's the beefly arches. He did make some inserts, but keeping the stance the same was easier to render.