€82,700 BMW M550i xDrive Sounds Good, Actually Has Four Exhaust Tips

27 Apr 2017
The "Do I Really Need an M5" story continued today with the launch of the M550i xDrive. Actually, it's progressed to the point where you might consider this over any other BMW.
The launch has happened; it's here; you can buy it. The M550i xDrive is the flagship of the G30 range, at least until the real M model arrives. The price has also been revealed at €82,700, which is a hell of a lot of money. But then Germany is Europe's biggest exporter, and you don't get that by selling Dacias.

Okay, first the numbers, which seem to get everybody excited. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 found under-hood delivers 456 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm of torque). However, the 4.0-second sprint to 100 km/h wouldn't be possible without the addition of an xDrive system.

In every way, this model is a rival for the Audi S6. Except, we think it's cooler. It's got a unique appearance that's not entirely identical to the M Sport models, especially in the wheels and tires department. Eventually, it should be available in Touring form, but for now, the €82,700 is the only one you can buy.

We were also pleasantly surprised by the look and sound of the exhaust system. From the original photos, we deduced that it had twin pipes. But actually, there are two smaller tips in each black tip. These official B-roll videos show the M550i can be quiet as a pussycat or roar like a lion, depending on its mood.

And what an interior! Every model is going to be different, but it's nice to see a performance sedan without Alcantara or carbon fiber trim. The aluminum trim on the front of the car is mirrored by on the dash, where it's accompanied by supple brown leather.





