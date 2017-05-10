autoevolution

2017 BMW 520d and 530d Kick Off Touring Season, Configurator Launched

 
10 May 2017, 20:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Marking the start of the test driving season, BMW has released more photos and videos of its all-new G31 5 Series Touring. More specifically, the 520d base model and 530d are getting detailed.
Of course, the sports wagon from the Munich automaker gets the same powertrain options as the sedan. But for now, they're just focusing on the 4- and 6-cylinder diesels, which will be the most popular with European buyers. During the 2018 model year, the 530d will also arrive Stateside as the 540d.

Effortless power is to be expected from the inline-6 turbodiesel engine. What's more, the car is up to 95 kilograms lighter than the previous generation, proving just how high-tech the new platform is.

The autobahn cruiser that is the 530d Touring packs 265 HP at 4,000rpm and 620 Nm of torque from as low as 2,000 rpm. The xDrive version is going to be the fastest, taking the 0 to 100 km/h stride in 5.4 seconds. But all models except the base 520d come with a sleek automatic gearbox.

In these new videos, the 530d has got its game face on. The M Sport package brings larger air intakes, bigger wheels, and other small changes. We also noticed that it has a diffuser rear apron, dark exhaust tips, and optional cream leather.

The 520d adopts a more elegant body kit, but the pearl white paint still gets it noticed. The exhaust tips are round but set symmetrically on the sides, unlike the previous generation. These are also the first BMW wagons that come with that crazy key fob and allow you to park remotely. It's a bit of a gimmick, but everybody is talking about it.

Even though every toy is optional and very expensive, the base prices aren't exactly setting the bar low either. A configurator for the German market has just been launched, and the cheapest G31 is the 520d with a manual (€47,970)... which nobody wants.

The 530d Touring is only available with xDrive from €59,670. But an M550i or even a well-equipped 540i xDrive will easily be able to push past €100,000 with the right set of options.





2017 BMW 5 Series BMW 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 530d xdrive
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673