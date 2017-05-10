2017 BMW 520d and 530d Kick Off Touring Season, Configurator Launched

Marking the start of the test driving season, BMW has released more photos and videos of its all-new G31 5 Series Touring. More specifically, the 520d base model and 530d are getting detailed.





Effortless power is to be expected from the inline-6 turbodiesel engine. What's more, the car is up to 95 kilograms lighter than the previous generation, proving just how high-tech the new platform is.



The autobahn cruiser that is the



In these new videos, the 530d has got its game face on. The M Sport package brings larger air intakes, bigger wheels, and other small changes. We also noticed that it has a diffuser rear apron, dark exhaust tips, and optional cream leather.



The 520d adopts a more elegant body kit, but the pearl white paint still gets it noticed. The exhaust tips are round but set symmetrically on the sides, unlike the previous generation. These are also the first BMW wagons that come with that crazy key fob and allow you to park remotely. It's a bit of a gimmick, but everybody is talking about it.



Even though every toy is optional and very expensive, the base prices aren't exactly setting the bar low either. A



The 530d Touring is only available with xDrive from €59,670. But an M550i or even a well-equipped 540i xDrive will easily be able to push past €100,000 with the right set of options.











