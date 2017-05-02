Dads Gone Crazy - Tuned BMW and Mercedes-Benz Wagons Perform Twin Burnout

You never really understand why wagons are so closely associated with the idea of a family until you've tried to shove the folding crib, the stroller and the rest of the paraphernalia that comes with going on a vacation with a toddler.





And don't even say that they should get two cars, one for when they go out alone and another one for the family business. Not only is that like me telling you "why are still living in that flat/house, why don't you buy a tropical island?" it's also wrong. You should stop kidding yourself: once you have kids, you will never be alone.



But if all wagons came like these two German beauties, then nobody would have any reason to complain. Hell, even your preferred car washing business would be brimming with activity due to the puke stains all over the rear seats.



Looking at these two, though, it's hard to imagine them going on a school run. It's not that they don't have enough room or anything - after all, inside they are your regular



On a drag strip, on the other hand, they feel much more at home. The uploader of the video only tells us the power of the



It's a cliche, but this body type really is the last resort for those fathers who value their families above anything else, but are still strong enough to say no to a minivan. It's true that some SUVs provide more space, but they're also bulkier, they're usually more expensive and are not that much better to drive than a minivan, if we're honest.And don't even say that they should get two cars, one for when they go out alone and another one for the family business. Not only is that like me telling you "why are still living in that flat/house, why don't you buy a tropical island?" it's also wrong. You should stop kidding yourself: once you have kids, you will never be alone.But if all wagons came like these two German beauties, then nobody would have any reason to complain. Hell, even your preferred car washing business would be brimming with activity due to the puke stains all over the rear seats.Looking at these two, though, it's hard to imagine them going on a school run. It's not that they don't have enough room or anything - after all, inside they are your regular C-Class Benz and 3 Series BMW. No, it's the fact that schools usually have speed limiters installed in front of them, and going over those would be a potentially very embarrassing moment. And, not to mention, expensive.On a drag strip, on the other hand, they feel much more at home. The uploader of the video only tells us the power of the BMW - that's 900 hp, if you were wondering - but judging by their performance on the track, we'd say the AMG is not far behind. And if you're here for the twin burnout, just go to 00:40 and enjoy.