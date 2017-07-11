Concept BMW iM2 Coupe Has Tesla-Like Grille and Aggressive Proportions

BMW M cars are famous in the best sense of the word. Even though some say they've gone soft, the M3 and M5 have been setting benchmarks for decades.

“The iM2 is a car made for the future driving aficionado. It bonds the user and the machine by providing him a raw control of the vehicle. This series hopes to fill the gaps between the current BMW series. It sacrifices luxury, top speed, and range to achieve great acceleration, balance, and competitive price,” reads Olivares' description of the car. But what makes them good and how do they do it? Well, it's all about having one car that can act as a daily driver, so it's comfortable and practical, yet can handle circuit work. Whether that's about going fast in down a straight runway hidden in the forest near Moscow or down the Nurburgring is pretty much up to you to decide.But there's no denying BMW M cars of the future will be a lot different. Already, there are countries and cities that plan to ban internal combustion engines. So a traditional BMW M car probably won't work as a daily anymore. That's why Porsche started the Mission E project, which hopes to combine electric mobility with the handling of a 911.The aim of the renderings made by digital artist David Olivares is pretty clear: to combine the attributes of the M2 with those of the i8. If the electric car future some of us are dreading arrived today, this is what the M2 might have looked like.It's not a bad-looking creature. The iM2 has blocked off kidney grilles that have almost disappeared, just like the fingers of a marine mammal. It's even lower and wider than the M2, with hindquarters that are more about channeling the air than anything else. It's pretty unusual to imagine an M car without any exhaust since the current ones boast four of them.But rumor has that the 2 Series might be discontinued due to slow sales. And if the concepts of the past couple of years have taught us anything, it's that companies want to make electric SUVs first. Only once those start selling will they transition into sportscars. So how about an iX5 M?“The iM2 is a car made for the future driving aficionado. It bonds the user and the machine by providing him a raw control of the vehicle. This series hopes to fill the gaps between the current BMW series. It sacrifices luxury, top speed, and range to achieve great acceleration, balance, and competitive price,” reads Olivares' description of the car.