Every Second Porsche Sold by 2023 Might Be an EV

Porsche fans - and we mean the hardcore ones that have the logo tattooed on their arms and have completed the Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed game ten times on the hardest difficulty - have had a really tough time lately.

37 photos SUV . Sure, it saved



And then Porsche made its second SUV, the Macan. This one wasn't a necessity, but it brought money to Porsche's vault nevertheless. After all, the company did have access to the



More recently, talks of an all-electric model have started to gather pace. The thought of such a car was made easier to swallow by the excellent and also hybrid 918 Spyder. It seemed electric motors weren't all bad, but only when accompanying an engine that can make some noise.



Well, like it or not, the



Out of those, 95,000 were Macans - a relatively accessible Porsche SUV? No surprises there. But here's the deal: the company CEO, Oliver Blume (via



Of course, there are a lot of 'ifs' and 'whens' in this forecast and a lot can change over the next five years, but if anything, it clearly shows one thing: at least at a declarative level, Porsche is very serious about electrifying its range. First off, they've had to deal with the company's first ever. Sure, it saved Porsche from going bankrupt, but such a rational argument isn't the kind that makes sense to these people. But then the Stuttgart manufacturer started making its core vehicles better and better, and everything was forgiven.And then Porsche made its second SUV, the Macan. This one wasn't a necessity, but it brought money to Porsche's vault nevertheless. After all, the company did have access to the Audi Q5 blueprints and some of the best engineers in the business, so why not?More recently, talks of an all-electric model have started to gather pace. The thought of such a car was made easier to swallow by the excellent and also hybrid 918 Spyder. It seemed electric motors weren't all bad, but only when accompanying an engine that can make some noise.Well, like it or not, the Mission E is happening, and it would seem it's just the beginning for the Zuffenhausen brand. Porsche's first all-electric vehicle is scheduled for a market debut in 2019 with an annual production rate of 20,000 units, which is a lot considering Porsche only sold 230,000 vehicles worldwide last year.Out of those, 95,000 were Macans - a relatively accessible Porsche SUV? No surprises there. But here's the deal: the company CEO, Oliver Blume (via Manager Magazin ), said the next-gen Macan - which is still about five or six years away - would only be offered with an all-electric powertrain. So, if the sales figures remain the same and you add the Mission E numbers as well, you get a very round 115,000 Porsche EVs sold per year. Which just happens to be half of the total number.Of course, there are a lot of 'ifs' and 'whens' in this forecast and a lot can change over the next five years, but if anything, it clearly shows one thing: at least at a declarative level, Porsche is very serious about electrifying its range.