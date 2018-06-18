2019 Opel Astra Facelift Spied Doing Some Towing

Opel may have widened its range of crossovers with the help of PSA, but regular hatchbacks are still the most popular cars in Europe. And the Astra K is preparing for a major injection of French technology.

That's why the 2019 Astra is taking its sweet time with the tests, despite seemingly minor cosmetic changes. This time, it was spotted towing stuff in the Alps. Of course, its tech package needs to be improved, as the launch will come after the all-new Ford Focus and at about the same time as the Golf 8.



Beneath the camo, we saw a new design for the grille, a streamlined bumper and tweaked LED headlights. Minor upgrades can also be seen at the back. It's likely that the Astra will try to undercut the Golf rather than outright competing with it.



While it's still based on the GM-developed car platform, the Astra K is going to receive a bunch of French engines, proving that you can teach an old dog new tricks. German media is reporting that the current 1-liter will be replaced by PSA's 1.2-liter, while the diesel range will switch to the 1.5 BlueHDi. These changes could cost a lot of money initially, but streamlined production has its advantages.



What's puzzling is why the Astra prototype has one exhaust pipe on either side, indicative of a hot model. The



GSi version was spied naked, teased but never revealed in full. Opel also has that twin-turbo 1.6-liter diesel version, whose future looks cloudy because of new emissions regulations.

There will be even more radical changes in 2020 when the 7th-generation arrives. Following Brexit, it's looking unlikely that the Astra will continue to be made its current home of Ellesmere Port in Cheshire. A decision on the matter will be made within the next few years.