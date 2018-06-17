2019 BMW 8 Series Shooting Brake Rendered, Looks a Bit Like a Volvo

Last time when BMW's lineup included an 8 Series, the Bavarians followed a pure driving philosophy, so, for instance, the M division steered clear of placing its badge on the halo coupe. Fast-forward 20 years and we find BMW in a luxury-delivering, niche-filling mindset. Nowadays, the German automaker has a range that's richer than ever, which is why the second coming of the 8er is also set to spawn an M8.