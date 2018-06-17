2019 BMW 8 Series Shooting Brake Rendered, Looks a Bit Like a Volvo

Last time when BMW's lineup included an 8 Series, the Bavarians followed a pure driving philosophy, so, for instance, the M division steered clear of placing its badge on the halo coupe. Fast-forward 20 years and we find BMW in a luxury-delivering, niche-filling mindset. Nowadays, the German automaker has a range that's richer than ever, which is why the second coming of the 8er is also set to spawn an M8.
However, there's one niche model that the German carmaker won't build and that's the 8 Series Shooting Brake. Then again, with the world wide web always dreaming, it took the Internet just 24 hours to come up with such a machine.
So, with the production version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series having been introduced on Friday for the Le Mans race, which involves the M8 GTE racecar with an average debut run, we can now check out this Shooting Brake version of the showroom machine.
The complex surface play that defines the styling of the second-generation 8 Series is there to mask its massive stance, a task that's well handled. However, in the case of this S/B version, things get extremely complicated at the back of the car, so we're dealing with a polarising design.
Of course, some of you might get the Volvo vibes when checking out the rear light clusters of the proposal.
Rain Prisk is the digital art label behind this pixel play and we'll remind you that it has a thing for shooting brakes, which is why we ended up with extreme virtual creations like this 1968 Camaro-based contraption.
Returning to the real world, we'll remind you that the niche-filling appetite we mentioned in the intro means the carmaker is set to deliver an 8 Series Gran Coupe.
And there's more, since BMW has also introduced the M8 Gran Coupe Concept, with a production version being a certainty.
So, with the production version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series having been introduced on Friday for the Le Mans race, which involves the M8 GTE racecar with an average debut run, we can now check out this Shooting Brake version of the showroom machine.
The complex surface play that defines the styling of the second-generation 8 Series is there to mask its massive stance, a task that's well handled. However, in the case of this S/B version, things get extremely complicated at the back of the car, so we're dealing with a polarising design.
Of course, some of you might get the Volvo vibes when checking out the rear light clusters of the proposal.
Rain Prisk is the digital art label behind this pixel play and we'll remind you that it has a thing for shooting brakes, which is why we ended up with extreme virtual creations like this 1968 Camaro-based contraption.
Returning to the real world, we'll remind you that the niche-filling appetite we mentioned in the intro means the carmaker is set to deliver an 8 Series Gran Coupe.
And there's more, since BMW has also introduced the M8 Gran Coupe Concept, with a production version being a certainty.