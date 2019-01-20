autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Modded Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, The Struggle Is Real

20 Jan 2019, 10:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
While a drag race between a Lamborghini Huracan and a Nissan GT-R might seem uber-special to somebody outside the sprinting realm, the aficionados who hang out with these go-fast machines will tell you that such shenanigans can be labeled as normal.
5 photos
Modded Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini HuracanModded Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini HuracanModded Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini HuracanModded Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan
So, what has brought us to the sprinting fight in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page? Well, there's one aspect of this run that sets it apart and it all has to do with weight savings.

We're talking about a drag race between a modded Nissan GT-R and a Lamborghini Huracan, with the latter coming in stock form.

However, the wielder of the R35 GT-R decided to... eject the passenger in the middle of the racing session, obviously in an effort to make the supercar quicker.

As we mentioned above, this Sant'Agata Bolognese comes in factory form, with this being the standard 610 horsepower mode, if we might call it so.

When it comes to Godzilla, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 of the animal has been fitted with a custom exhaust (think: down-pipes and mid-pipes), an E87 setup, as well as a beefier fuel system including the pump and the injectors. All the goodies are obviously managed by custom ECU work.

And thanks to the said gym visit, the Japanese toy now delivers 570 horses at the rear wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits at around 610 ponies.

With the drivers being determined to see which of the supercars was quicker, they engaged in multiple runs.

Alas, the gear heads decided to skip the safety of the drag strip, duking it out on the road. And we're asking you not to use this stunt as an example and hit for the track when the hooning urges show up.

Nissan GT-R lamborghini Huracan drag racing Lamborghini
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumCADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVHOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVAll car models  
 
 