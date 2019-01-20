Modded Nissan GT-R Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, The Struggle Is Real

While a drag race between a Lamborghini Huracan and a Nissan GT-R might seem uber-special to somebody outside the sprinting realm, the aficionados who hang out with these go-fast machines will tell you that such shenanigans can be labeled as normal.

So, what has brought us to the sprinting fight in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page? Well, there's one aspect of this run that sets it apart and it all has to do with weight savings.We're talking about a drag race between a modded Nissan GT-R and a Lamborghini Huracan , with the latter coming in stock form.However, the wielder of the R35 GT-R decided to... eject the passenger in the middle of the racing session, obviously in an effort to make the supercar quicker.As we mentioned above, this Sant'Agata Bolognese comes in factory form, with this being the standard 610 horsepower mode, if we might call it so.When it comes to Godzilla, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 of the animal has been fitted with a custom exhaust (think: down-pipes and mid-pipes), an E87 setup, as well as a beefier fuel system including the pump and the injectors. All the goodies are obviously managed by customwork.And thanks to the said gym visit, the Japanese toy now delivers 570 horses at the rear wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits at around 610 ponies.With the drivers being determined to see which of the supercars was quicker, they engaged in multiple runs.Alas, the gear heads decided to skip the safety of the drag strip, duking it out on the road. And we're asking you not to use this stunt as an example and hit for the track when the hooning urges show up.