M5 Turbo Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Dominance Established

The Dodge Charger Hellcat is an amazing piece of kit. Sure, certain aficionados might complain about Dodge having gotten the number of doors on the Charger wrong, but since the Challenger is stone-heavy anyway, having the ability to bring your family along for the 707 horsepower ride is sweet. However, when you drive such a super-sedan, you will become the target of tuner car hooners.

However, this M5 has been brought far, far away from its factory state. You see, the Bavarian four-door has lost its V8 in favor of a straight-six. The engined compartment of this saloon is now occupied by the 3.2-liter motor that animated the E36 M3.



And yes, the new motor was fitted with a serious turbocharger, with the forced induction trip allowing the engine to deliver 650 horsepower at the rear wheels, which makes for a crankshaft output of well over 700 ponies.



Now, one might wonder why anybody would choose the leave behind a V8 in favor of a straight-six. Well, the said M3 engine is much more tuner friendly, with its cast iron block (the E39 M5 has an aluminum block) allowing it to cope with forced induction easier, so more aftermarket bits are available for it.



The two velocity behemoths skipped the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, getting together on the street. As such, they turned to the usual rolling start, with the hostilities kicking off at 60 mph.



