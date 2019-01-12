autoevolution

M5 Turbo Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Dominance Established

12 Jan 2019, 9:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Dodge Charger Hellcat is an amazing piece of kit. Sure, certain aficionados might complain about Dodge having gotten the number of doors on the Charger wrong, but since the Challenger is stone-heavy anyway, having the ability to bring your family along for the 707 horsepower ride is sweet. However, when you drive such a super-sedan, you will become the target of tuner car hooners.
4 photos
M5 Turbo Drag Races Charger HellcatM5 Turbo Drag Races Charger HellcatM5 Turbo Drag Races Charger Hellcat
We're here to deliver an example of such a battle, which involves the said Hellcat and an E39 BMW M5. Now, as anybody who knows a thing or two about German cars will tell you, the senior Bimmer is no match for the slab of America we have here, since its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 delivers 400 ponies.

However, this M5 has been brought far, far away from its factory state. You see, the Bavarian four-door has lost its V8 in favor of a straight-six. The engined compartment of this saloon is now occupied by the 3.2-liter motor that animated the E36 M3.

And yes, the new motor was fitted with a serious turbocharger, with the forced induction trip allowing the engine to deliver 650 horsepower at the rear wheels, which makes for a crankshaft output of well over 700 ponies.

Now, one might wonder why anybody would choose the leave behind a V8 in favor of a straight-six. Well, the said M3 engine is much more tuner friendly, with its cast iron block (the E39 M5 has an aluminum block) allowing it to cope with forced induction easier, so more aftermarket bits are available for it.

As for the Dodge Charger Hellcat, this came in factory stock form.

The two velocity behemoths skipped the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, getting together on the street. As such, they turned to the usual rolling start, with the hostilities kicking off at 60 mph.

BMW M5 Dodge Charger Hellcat drag racing street racing
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 