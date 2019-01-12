Tuned BMW M6 Drag Races Lamborghini Murcielago, Things Get Complicated

An untrained eye comparing the Lamborghini Murcielago and the E63 BMW M6 might come to the conclusion that the two play in entirely different leagues. However, they're not as further apart as it might seem.

From the number of cylinders to the maximum output, there are plenty of numbers that back up the point made above. In fact, with a Stage Two upgrade, the Bimmer might just have a chance to beat the Sant'Agata Bolognese tot, at least in a straight line.And we're not just talking about this in a hypothetical manner. Instead, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the two wrestling.Alas, the drivers of the Murcie and the M6 decided to skip the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, duking it out on the street. In fact, this even caused the Italian exotic to give up the first of the two races we have here, as traffic showed up.Now, the Lambo we have here comes in stock form and since this is a first-generation model, the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V12 that occupies its middle section delivers 580 ponies. And yes, the Raging Bull comes in all-paw form, but the two used a rolling start, so putting the power down was also okay for the BMW M6 As for the M6, the moderate-level goodies fitted to its 5.0-liter V10 now allow the unit to deliver 508 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, which means the crankshaft output of the engine sits at about 580 horses.The drivers had a bit of trouble reaching an even start, with the one behind the wheel of the Murcielago appearing to be unfamiliar to the one-two-three start, but they eventually managed to get the job done.P.S.: Please don't use the piece of footage below as an example and head for the track when the hooning urges kick in.