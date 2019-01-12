autoevolution

Tuned BMW M6 Drag Races Lamborghini Murcielago, Things Get Complicated

12 Jan 2019, 10:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
An untrained eye comparing the Lamborghini Murcielago and the E63 BMW M6 might come to the conclusion that the two play in entirely different leagues. However, they're not as further apart as it might seem.
4 photos
Tuned BMW M6 Drag Races Lamborghini MurcielagoTuned BMW M6 Drag Races Lamborghini MurcielagoTuned BMW M6 Drag Races Lamborghini Murcielago
From the number of cylinders to the maximum output, there are plenty of numbers that back up the point made above. In fact, with a Stage Two upgrade, the Bimmer might just have a chance to beat the Sant'Agata Bolognese tot, at least in a straight line.

And we're not just talking about this in a hypothetical manner. Instead, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the two wrestling.

Alas, the drivers of the Murcie and the M6 decided to skip the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, duking it out on the street. In fact, this even caused the Italian exotic to give up the first of the two races we have here, as traffic showed up.

Now, the Lambo we have here comes in stock form and since this is a first-generation model, the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V12 that occupies its middle section delivers 580 ponies. And yes, the Raging Bull comes in all-paw form, but the two used a rolling start, so putting the power down was also okay for the BMW M6.

As for the M6, the moderate-level goodies fitted to its 5.0-liter V10 now allow the unit to deliver 508 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, which means the crankshaft output of the engine sits at about 580 horses.

The drivers had a bit of trouble reaching an even start, with the one behind the wheel of the Murcielago appearing to be unfamiliar to the one-two-three start, but they eventually managed to get the job done.

P.S.: Please don't use the piece of footage below as an example and head for the track when the hooning urges kick in.

BMW M6 Lamborghini Murcielago drag racing street racing
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 