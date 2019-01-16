Hellcat Drag Races Modded BMW M4 Competition, The Gap Is Massive

When you find yourself roaming the streets behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, you can expect all sorts of competition to come your way. And a recent example of this comes from the hooner of a Hellcat, who saw an aficionado wielding a BMW M4 Competition throwing the gauntlet.

Alas, the two didn't want to take the battle to the drag strip, where they could've enjoyed the prepped surface and the safety of the track. Instead, they duked it out on the street. As such, we're asking you not to take this stunt as an example and head for the track when the speeding urges kick in.Note that none of the two coupes came to the fight in factory form, even though the Bimmer featured more serious mods than the Mopar machine.To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the German missile, which delivers 450 hp in stock form, was gifted with bolt-ons, an E85 setup and the mandatory tune.As for the muscle car, its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 had received a custom exhaust, along with a tune that would help the HEMI make the most out of its new hardware.Since the drivers of the two machines were determined to find out which is quicker, they raced on more than one occasion. The speeders went for the usual rolling start and there are multiple reasons for this.For instance, the rolling adventure means drivers don't have to worry about putting the power down, with the Hellcat having gained a particular advantage here (even the stock car has trouble getting off the line, so this modded example would've probably struggled to do so).Then there's the fact that kicking things off on the move causes less traffic disruption, allowing the racers to disappear into the night quicker.