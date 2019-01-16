autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Hellcat Drag Races Modded BMW M4 Competition, The Gap Is Massive

16 Jan 2019, 11:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When you find yourself roaming the streets behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, you can expect all sorts of competition to come your way. And a recent example of this comes from the hooner of a Hellcat, who saw an aficionado wielding a BMW M4 Competition throwing the gauntlet.
4 photos
Hellcat Drag Races Modded BMW M4 CompetitionHellcat Drag Races Modded BMW M4 CompetitionHellcat Drag Races Modded BMW M4 Competition
Alas, the two didn't want to take the battle to the drag strip, where they could've enjoyed the prepped surface and the safety of the track. Instead, they duked it out on the street. As such, we're asking you not to take this stunt as an example and head for the track when the speeding urges kick in.

Note that none of the two coupes came to the fight in factory form, even though the Bimmer featured more serious mods than the Mopar machine.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the German missile, which delivers 450 hp in stock form, was gifted with bolt-ons, an E85 setup and the mandatory tune.

As for the muscle car, its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 had received a custom exhaust, along with a tune that would help the HEMI make the most out of its new hardware.

Since the drivers of the two machines were determined to find out which is quicker, they raced on more than one occasion. The speeders went for the usual rolling start and there are multiple reasons for this.

For instance, the rolling adventure means drivers don't have to worry about putting the power down, with the Hellcat having gained a particular advantage here (even the stock car has trouble getting off the line, so this modded example would've probably struggled to do so).

Then there's the fact that kicking things off on the move causes less traffic disruption, allowing the racers to disappear into the night quicker.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat bwm m4 BMW M4 Competition drag racing street racing
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 