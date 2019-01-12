autoevolution

BMW M5 Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette, Street Fight Gets Brutal

12 Jan 2019, 14:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The BMW M5 and the Chevrolet Corvette are far from natural enemies. However, it's not that strange for us to see the two being thrown at each other in a drag race. In fact, we are now here to show you a pair of drag races that show an E60-generation M5 duking it out with a pair of 'Vettes.
4 photos
BMW M5 Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette, Street Fight Gets BrutalBMW M5 Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette, Street Fight Gets BrutalBMW M5 Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette, Street Fight Gets Brutal
We have to warn you these ase street racing episodes, with these drivers choosing the ignore the safety benefits of the drag strip. As such, we're asking you not to use such adventures as examples and head for the drag strip when the hooning urges kick in.

Note that all these machines have been taken down the aftermarket path, with their owners aiming to help them keep up with newer models.

And we'll start by describing the Bimmer. The naturally aspirated V10 heart of the super-sedan has been gifted with a Stage Two setup, while we have to mention the machine uses an SMG (Sequential Manual Gearbox).

As for the red C6 Corvette that street races the Bimmer this packs full bolt-ons, along with a custom camshaft setup. Note this is a six-speed automatic car.

When it comes to the yellow Corvette, this is a member of the C5 generation. Its LS1 V8 has been gifted with full bolt-ons and a custom camshaft, along with a custom intake manifold and throttle body.

The Bavarian four-door was used as the camera car here, with the racing scenes being captured from the roof of the vehicle.

And it seems that the driver was uber-confident, as the camera mounted atop the car was facing the action that took place behind the vehicle.

And since the E60 incarnation of the BMW M5 is the most vocal one to date and this example comes with a custom exhaust, the aural side of the stunt is just as impressive as the visual one.

BMW M5 BMW drag racing Chevrolet Corvette
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 