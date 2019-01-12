BMW M5 Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette, Street Fight Gets Brutal

The BMW M5 and the Chevrolet Corvette are far from natural enemies. However, it's not that strange for us to see the two being thrown at each other in a drag race. In fact, we are now here to show you a pair of drag races that show an E60-generation M5 duking it out with a pair of 'Vettes.

Note that all these machines have been taken down the aftermarket path, with their owners aiming to help them keep up with newer models.



And we'll start by describing the Bimmer. The naturally aspirated V10 heart of the super-sedan has been gifted with a Stage Two setup, while we have to mention the machine uses an SMG (Sequential Manual Gearbox).



As for the red



When it comes to the yellow Corvette, this is a member of the C5 generation. Its LS1 V8 has been gifted with full bolt-ons and a custom camshaft, along with a custom intake manifold and throttle body.



The Bavarian four-door was used as the camera car here, with the racing scenes being captured from the roof of the vehicle.



And it seems that the driver was uber-confident, as the camera mounted atop the car was facing the action that took place behind the vehicle.



And since the E60 incarnation of the



