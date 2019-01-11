autoevolution

Hellcat Redeye Drops 10.5s 1/4-Mile Run on Drag Radials

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, the time has come to see the reigning Mopar king in action - with the Dodge Demon no longer in production, the said title has gone to the Hellcat Redeye.
And with more and more owners of the 797-pony Challenger taking delivery of their animals, the time has come for the Dodge to show its might at the drag strip.

The Palm Beach International Raceway recently welcomed a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, with the owner wishing to see how quick the HEMI wielder could play the quarter-mile game.

Since these appear to be early runs, the driver didn't bother with the Christmas Tree, nor did he have opponents. Instead, the aficioando seems to have tried various ways of getting the car off the line.

And with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page showing us three separate runs, you'll get to see the Redeye in all its glory.

However, we have to mention that this Hellcat is no longer 100 percent stock. While nothing has been done to the blown 6.2-liter V8, the driver wanted to make sure all the muscle reaches the road.

As such, the rear axle was gifted with 17-inch wheels, shod in Mickey Thompson drag radials. And we have to admit the new setup didn't fail to deliver.

To be more precise, the third and best run of the day saw the Hellcat Redeye completing the 1,320 feet task in 10.57 seconds, with a trap speed of 128.58 mph (in case you're wondering, the 60-foot time was 1.47s).

Of course, there's still room for improvement and we're expecting this driver to take the car down the strip even quicker/faster in the future.

For the record, the stock wheel and tire setup, which involves 305-section Pirelli P-Zero, means the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye can deliver a 10.8s quarter-mile run at 131 mph.

