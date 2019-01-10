Tuned McLaren 720S Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Amazing 9.2s Run

The McLaren 720S never ceases to amaze us and this time around the straight-line abilities of the supercar are the ones prepared to make jaws drop. To be more precise, a tuned incarnation of the Macca set a new quarter-mile world record, thanks to a staggering 9.2s run.

Less than twenty-four hours ago, the 720S completed the quarter-mile sprint in 9.29 seconds at 245.50 km/h (make that 152.54 mph). The adventure took place in Bahrain, we the supercar being run by local motorsport crew Ekanoo Racing.The feat is even more impressive if we consider the fact that the machine features minor mods - its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been gifted with anremap, while the power is set to the tarmac with the help of drag radials. However, as far as we know, the rest of the Woking animal remains stock, so we can't talk about a turbo or even an exhaust upgrade. For the record, the driver didn't bother with the lights, keeping the car on the starting line until proper boost was built.For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the McLaren 720S can play the 1,320 feet game in as little as 9.7 seconds when the vehicle is 100 percent stock. This already allows the supercar to be quicker than hypercars like the McLaren P1, the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder.And with the McLaren tuning market being in the midst of a slow, but steady expansion, it shouldn't take long until we get to see the 720S receiving more serious aftermarket hardware - the race to the 8s run is obviously on and we can't wait to bring you the news.Note that the video showcasing the said world record run can be found here (the link leads to the Ekanoo Racing Instagram account). However, we've also added a YouTube clip below, which shows some of the supercar's earlier runs (these were just a blink slower than the record stunt).