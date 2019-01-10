autoevolution

Tuned McLaren 720S Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Amazing 9.2s Run

10 Jan 2019, 10:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The McLaren 720S never ceases to amaze us and this time around the straight-line abilities of the supercar are the ones prepared to make jaws drop. To be more precise, a tuned incarnation of the Macca set a new quarter-mile world record, thanks to a staggering 9.2s run.
4 photos
Tuned McLaren 720S Sets 1/4-Mile World RecordTuned McLaren 720S Sets 1/4-Mile World RecordTuned McLaren 720S Sets 1/4-Mile World Record
Less than twenty-four hours ago, the 720S completed the quarter-mile sprint in 9.29 seconds at 245.50 km/h (make that 152.54 mph). The adventure took place in Bahrain, we the supercar being run by local motorsport crew Ekanoo Racing.

The feat is even more impressive if we consider the fact that the machine features minor mods - its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been gifted with an ECU remap, while the power is set to the tarmac with the help of drag radials. However, as far as we know, the rest of the Woking animal remains stock, so we can't talk about a turbo or even an exhaust upgrade. For the record, the driver didn't bother with the lights, keeping the car on the starting line until proper boost was built.

For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the McLaren 720S can play the 1,320 feet game in as little as 9.7 seconds when the vehicle is 100 percent stock. This already allows the supercar to be quicker than hypercars like the McLaren P1, the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder.

And with the McLaren tuning market being in the midst of a slow, but steady expansion, it shouldn't take long until we get to see the 720S receiving more serious aftermarket hardware - the race to the 8s run is obviously on and we can't wait to bring you the news.

Note that the video showcasing the said world record run can be found here (the link leads to the Ekanoo Racing Instagram account). However, we've also added a YouTube clip below, which shows some of the supercar's earlier runs (these were just a blink slower than the record stunt).

McLaren 720S McLaren drag racing world record
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 