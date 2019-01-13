Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Astounding 6.5s Pass

It was 2007 when Nissan brought the R35 inarnation of the GT-R to the world. At first, the Japanese carmaker tried to keep tuners at bay by publicly talking about the warranty voiding that would result from touching the car. As you can imagine, this didn't discourage aftermarket developers. In fact, Godzilla went on to become one of the most popular platforms of the drag racing world.
And a new world record for the R35 GT-R has been set this week. To be more precise, a redefined example of the supercar managed to deliver a 6.58s quarter-mile pass, with a trap speed of 232 mph (make that 373.8 km/h).
The feat took place in Bahrain and you should know that manhandling the machine was quite a challenge. Sure, the Nissan halo car packs all-paw hardware, but the fact that this example delivers north of 3,000 horsepower means that keeping the car in a straight line is never easy.
In fact, we've added a piece of footage below, which shows how one of the quarter-mile runs did before setting the record turned into a bit of a drifting stunt - the Mickey Thomspon rubber of the machine may have been designed for the drag strip and the surface of the drag strip might've been properly prepped, but when you're playing in this league, the driver needs nerves of steel an a firm hand.
Developed by AMS Performance, this Nissan is knows as the Panda GT-R and we have to mention the beast is currently at its third modding stage. Note that, for instance, the turbochargers have been relocated to the nose of the car, which allows for larger units to be installed.
And while stunts like the one we have here normally lead to the idea of the next step, we're not sure if a five-second 1/4-mile run is within reach. Nevertheless, with tuners continuing to push things further, only time will tell if such a stunt is possible without turning to a different drag racing class.
The Panda has done it once again! Resetting our own World Record by 2/10ths!!!!! 6.58 @232mph. Video coming soon. #AlphaLogic #RobTuned #PandaGTR #T1Race #MoTeC #ShepTrans #dedicatedmotorsports #driveshaftshop #mickeythompsontires
Another 6 second pass for Panda! < #AlphaLogic #RobTuned #PandaGTR #R35 #BDRC #Bahrain Photo: @shakersalmabad
A crazy run! Panda < V3 is making good progress on its first run of the year. #AlphaLogic #AlphaLogicPerformance #Panda #GTR #R35 #WorldRecordHolder #6SecondGTR #RobTuned #Dubai #MoTeC #OnlyTheBest