Hellcat Drag Races Mk I Volkswagen Golf Sleeper, Defeat Is Humiliating

14 Jan 2019
When you drive a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and enjoy going out at night, you can expect all sorts of... challenges to come your way. But what if a first-generation Volkswagen Golf (US car lovers like to call this the Rabbit, since it was imported under this name) lines up next to you with sprinting intentions - should you be worried?
Well, if the Golf in question is the one sitting before us, you have plenty of reasons to sweat. And that's because we're dealing with the perfect example of a sleeper.

To be more precise, the owner of this Vee-Dub has kept the appearance of the vehicle close to the stock one, while seriously upping the ante on the tech front.

And since we're looking at a compact that's over four decaes old, the retro aroma is strong with this one. However, if you check out the engine compartment of the hatchback, you'll find a VR6 motor. And since an output that rivaled that of the average contemporary hot hatch wouldn't cut it for the aficionado behind the wheel, the man decided to take the engine down the forced induction path.

We're not sure about the current horsepower figure of the German toy, but we can tell you the power-to-weight ratio of the vehicle allows it to troll the Hellcat.

Alas, the two drivers decided to skip the safety and the prepped surface of the drag strip, battling on the streets. As such, they went for the good old rolling start.

Despite the 707 horsepower Mopar machine being clearly disadvantaged by its scale footprint, the Hellcat also accommodated a passenger, which wasn't the case with the Golf. And the one riding shotgun in the Rabbit was cast in the role of the camera man.

The go-fast toys duked it out on the highway and, judging by what we can see in this video, there are no doubts regarding the winner of the race.

