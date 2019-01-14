White 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Clean in Stuttgart Traffic

We constantly keep an eye our for examples of the 2020 Porsche 911 that reach the real world and the one sitting before us showcases the concept of a standard configuration.
The sportscars has been caught on camera while being driven in Stuttgart traffic - keep in mind we're talking about the German automotive producer's home city.
It all starts with the white shade of the Neunelfer, which gives the rear-engined toy a clean look. And since non-colors are some of the best choices when it comes to finding a new owner for your 911, this will also help the resale value.
Back in the days of the 991 generation, the width of the rear hips talked about the number of driven wheels, with the all-paw models having more gifted posteriors. However, RWD models also get fat hips now, which means we have to turn to the badge adorning the posterior of the car to find out this is a Carrera S and not a Carrera 4S.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that no other derivatives have been released so far, at least not in Coupe form - the 992 Cabriolet made its online debut last week.
The back of the car also provides another clue - zoom in on the lower apron and you'll notice four rounded exhaust tips, which signal the presence of the standard exhaust (the optional Sports Exhaust comes with two larger oval tips).
Note that while this appears to be a base-spec 2020 911, we still have a bit of waiting to do before Porsche releases the non-S Carrera (this will land in the coming months).
And, if we are to talk about other derivatives, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we brought you a series of spyshots portraying the 992-gen 911 Turbo.
The supercar could debut in the final part of this year or in the first half of 2020, with both Coupe and Cabriolet test cars haven been spotted since last year.
We mustn't forget the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, which has been spied wearing the production body. Fortunately, both the naturally aspirated flat-six and the manual gearbox are here to stay.
