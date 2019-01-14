autoevolution

992 Porsche 911 Turbo Spied, Turbo S E-Hybrid Rumors Grow

With Porsche having introduced the Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S incarnations of the 992 Neunelfer, along with their Cabriolet versions, the time has come to think of the even more gifted models that will populate the 911 range. And this brings us to the 911 Turbo.
We've been showing you 992 Porsche 911 Turbo prototypes since last year (you can find a Coupe here, but the Cabriolet has also been spotted), which means we could expect to meet the production car late this year or in the first part of 2020.

The appearance of the spied test vehicles has shown that the aerodynamic elements of the eight-generation model are set to become slightly more aggressive. Then again, with the performance requirements always increasing, the need for some extra downforce doesn't surprise us. So, for instance, it's not difficult to explain the increased size of the active rear wing.

On the firepower front, we're expecting Zuffenhausen engineers to retire the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six in favor of an all-new unit, all in the pursuit if greate efficiency. And with the current engine already packing variable turbo geometry and a civilian anti-lag system (the engine can be used as an air pump when the driver isn't accelerating, to keep the turbos spooled), the replacement unit should be extremely advanced.

Regardless, the new eight-speed PDK double-clutch transmission should receive a custom setup for the Turbo and will once again be the only available gearbox.

The wildest rumors out there talk about the Turbo S morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has happened with the Panamera and the Cayenne.

You see, the German automotive producer has confirmed the hybridization of the 992, but the company hasn't delivered any further details. This means Porsche could use a two-model hybrid strategy, once again following the path set by the said long-roof models, which would involve the said Turbo S E-Hybrid and a 4 E-Hybrid. However, we might have to wait until the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the sportscar to meet its gas-electric incarnation(s).

 

