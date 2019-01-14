2020 Toyota GR Supra Leaks In All Its Glory, Priced At $49,990

Toyota Mexico messed up on Twitter, posting a clip of the all-new Supra ahead of the world premiere at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. As if that wasn’t enough, pricing has been released too, coming courtesy of SupraMKV.
First things first, let’s talk about the price. The entry-level model with the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine is $49,990. Customers going for the Premium trim level have to spend $53,990, and the Launch Edition retails at $55,250.
How does the Supra stack up against the Z4 from BMW? As it happens, the sDrive30i with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is $49,700. Pricing for the six-cylinder options hasn’t been released, but nevertheless, we can all agree the Japanese half-brother is the cheaper of the two sports cars.
Codenamed A90 (or J29 as opposed to the G29 used by BMW for the Z4), the Supra also happens to bear the GR badge on the rear bumper. Gazoo Racing had a lot to do with the fine-tuning of the chassis, but don’t forget the platform, engine options, and a lot of interior trim and systems originate from Munich.
The eight-speed automatic with a torque converter is also used by BMW in everything from the 2 Series Coupe to the X7 and 8 Series. RHD markets such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are in for a six-speed manual at some point in the near future.
Sporting 50:50 weight distribution and body rigidity on the same level as the Lexus LFA, the 2020 Toyota GR Supra promises up to 382 horsepower (387 PS) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque if we use the Z4 M40i as the golden standard. The sDrive30i, meanwhile, has 255 horsepower (258 PS) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) on offer.
Over in Europe, BMW goes even lower than that with the sDrive20i. In this specification, the 2.0-liter turbo churns out 194 horsepower (197 PS) and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm). It remains to be seen if Toyota will mirror the engine range of the Z4, but on the other hand, a stripped-out version of the Supra is also in the pipeline for the most driving-centric of customers.
How does the Supra stack up against the Z4 from BMW? As it happens, the sDrive30i with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is $49,700. Pricing for the six-cylinder options hasn’t been released, but nevertheless, we can all agree the Japanese half-brother is the cheaper of the two sports cars.
Codenamed A90 (or J29 as opposed to the G29 used by BMW for the Z4), the Supra also happens to bear the GR badge on the rear bumper. Gazoo Racing had a lot to do with the fine-tuning of the chassis, but don’t forget the platform, engine options, and a lot of interior trim and systems originate from Munich.
The eight-speed automatic with a torque converter is also used by BMW in everything from the 2 Series Coupe to the X7 and 8 Series. RHD markets such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are in for a six-speed manual at some point in the near future.
Sporting 50:50 weight distribution and body rigidity on the same level as the Lexus LFA, the 2020 Toyota GR Supra promises up to 382 horsepower (387 PS) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque if we use the Z4 M40i as the golden standard. The sDrive30i, meanwhile, has 255 horsepower (258 PS) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) on offer.
Over in Europe, BMW goes even lower than that with the sDrive20i. In this specification, the 2.0-liter turbo churns out 194 horsepower (197 PS) and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm). It remains to be seen if Toyota will mirror the engine range of the Z4, but on the other hand, a stripped-out version of the Supra is also in the pipeline for the most driving-centric of customers.