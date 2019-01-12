Porsche 911 Turbo Drifting Lesson Looks Simple

Drifting was not one of the priorities when engineers designed the Porsche 911 Turbo. We're talking about a supercar that must also be practical and with this sending power to all four wheels, drifting can be labeled as an option, but not more.

So, what happens when a driver insists on sliding a 991.2-gen Turbo? Well, the German missile can turn into one hell of a dancer.Nevertheless, the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals needs to know his way around the rear-engined handling balance of the Neunelfer.We've brought along a sliding session that shows the 540 horsepower Zuffenahsuen machine drifting on the track, with this serving as a lesson. The adventure took place in France, at the Mireval Proving Ground, with the machine being manhandled by German magazine Auto Zeitung editor Paul Englert.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which depicts the hooning, is about one minute and thirty seconds long, but most of this shows the 540 horsepower machine being put to proper sideways use.And there are a few aspects we need to pay attention to while enjoying this driver using the side window as a windshield.First of all, the 911 Turbo comes with a massive understeer safety net, so anybody willing to drift it must push through.Secondly, the rear-biased weight distribution of the Porsche means the pendulum effect is strong. In other words, once the car goes sideways, it won't be all that easy to bring back.Note that the driver uses hefty steering angles to bring the machine back. Of course, the throttle control is also a key factor here, but there's no need to try and look at the rev counter for this. Instead, you can turn to the soundtrack of the video to keep track of what the throttle pedal is doing.Of course, the wide configuration of the playground also helped, but the technique is the key here.