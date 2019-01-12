autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo Drifting Lesson Looks Simple

12 Jan 2019, 16:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Drifting was not one of the priorities when engineers designed the Porsche 911 Turbo. We're talking about a supercar that must also be practical and with this sending power to all four wheels, drifting can be labeled as an option, but not more.
5 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo DriftingPorsche 911 Turbo DriftingPorsche 911 Turbo DriftingPorsche 911 Turbo Drifting
So, what happens when a driver insists on sliding a 991.2-gen Turbo? Well, the German missile can turn into one hell of a dancer.

Nevertheless, the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals needs to know his way around the rear-engined handling balance of the Neunelfer.

We've brought along a sliding session that shows the 540 horsepower Zuffenahsuen machine drifting on the track, with this serving as a lesson. The adventure took place in France, at the Mireval Proving Ground, with the machine being manhandled by German magazine Auto Zeitung editor Paul Englert.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which depicts the hooning, is about one minute and thirty seconds long, but most of this shows the 540 horsepower machine being put to proper sideways use.

And there are a few aspects we need to pay attention to while enjoying this driver using the side window as a windshield.

First of all, the 911 Turbo comes with a massive understeer safety net, so anybody willing to drift it must push through.

Secondly, the rear-biased weight distribution of the Porsche means the pendulum effect is strong. In other words, once the car goes sideways, it won't be all that easy to bring back.

Note that the driver uses hefty steering angles to bring the machine back. Of course, the throttle control is also a key factor here, but there's no need to try and look at the rev counter for this. Instead, you can turn to the soundtrack of the video to keep track of what the throttle pedal is doing.

Of course, the wide configuration of the playground also helped, but the technique is the key here.

Porsche 911 Turbo Porsche 911 Porsche drifting
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 