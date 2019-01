Explosive Gold Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows $95,000 Chromaflair Paint in Texas

The Rennsport Neunelfer comes dressed in Explosive Gold, a shade that set the owner back EUR82,645 (that's 95,286 at the current exchange rate) and we'll remind you that the starting price of the car, which is fitted with the Weissach Package and the Magnesium wheels, sat at about $300,000.So yes, you could almost buy a new 911 Carrera for the price of this paint job.Porsche's current Chromaflair lineup includes five shades, with the other four being Magic Magenta, Python Green, Urban Bamboo, and Shifting Carbon. Of course, the exclusivity factor is an important part of the mix, with the German automotive producer only releasing 15 Chromaflair cars per year.Now, the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this Neunelfer to our attention took the time to drop a few real-world impressions on Chromaflair."As evident in these photos, Chromaflair’s signature element is the changing of colors depending on the light source and viewing angle. Given the dynamic body surfaces, one can even see the different colors from one vantage point (in this car’s case, both yellow and orange). Having seen the Phyton Green Turbo S in person at Zuffenhausen, I can attest to the description of the paint as being “both opalescent and pearlescent,” we are being told.Oh, and here's the Python Green (a 911 Turbo S) mentioned above, which made headlines back in August 2017. As for the Explosive Gold 2RS sitting before us, we'll remind you we also showcased the supercar after this was snapped inside the factory.The toy has recently landed in Dallas, which means it will get to enjoy the Texan sun - the thing comes with the full-LED headlights, so it won't have any trouble dealing with nocturnal adventures, either.