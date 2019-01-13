Explosive Gold Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows $95,000 Chromaflair Paint in Texas

Presenting the first ever PTS Explosive Gold Chromaflair 991 GT2 RS, delivered in Dallas, Texas recently. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Explosive Gold is one of the five Chromaflair options currently offered - the other four being Urban Bamboo, Magic Magenta, Shifting Carbon, and Phyton Green (which appeared on the well known PAG-owned Turbo S used as the demonstrator for Chromaflair). As evident in these photos, Chromaflair’s signature element is the changing of colors depending on the light source and viewing angle. Given the dynamic body surfaces, one can even see the different colors from one vantage point (in this car’s case, both yellow and orange). Having seen the Phyton Green Turbo S in person at Zuffenhausen, I can attest to @autohausmarcus’s description of the paint as being “both opalescent and pearlescent.” The high complexity of the Chromaflair application lends itself to the very limited allocations (15 cars per year, as per Porsche via Marcus) and not surprisingly, a not so low price of €82,645 (~$97k USD) for the paint alone. Discussions can be endless and opinions can be polarizing with this fact in mind. But regardless, I am happy to see that bold cars like these exist at all. A huge thanks to John @mosseyj from Park Place Porsche Dallas for the exclusive photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

