New Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted In The Wild, Shows Elegant Rear Deck

The 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 might be almost ready to reach its first owners, but Porsche has yet to deliver the road-going swansong for the 991.2. We're referring to the 911 Speedster, which might just land at next week's Detroit Auto Show.
We'll remind you that Zuffenahusen showcased two concepts of the new Speedster last year. The carmaker also shed light on the production details: "Exactly 1,948 units of the open-top two-seater will be built. The number reminisces the Porsche 356 “Number 1” that received its operating license on June, 8 back in 1948,"
Since we've been waiting for this one, we've brought along an image that shows the 911 Speedster in the real world, highlighting the posterior of the vehicle, with its sculpted rear deck, which is made of carbon fiber.
And yes, the other Porscha in the image seems to the be imminent 718 Cayman GT4, which has been spied on numerous occasions.
Unlike the 997-generation 911 Speedster, which was based on the 911 Carrera GTS, the newcomer uses the chassis of the 911 GT3, as well as the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. However, while the unit packs 500 hp on the GT3, Porsche has mentioned its will be beyond this output for the Speedster and we're expecting the 520 hp number of the GT3 RS.
And while the Speedster might be an uber-limited model, its influence might spread beyond the lucky few who get to adorn their garages with the work of art.
For one thing, Porsche mentioned the Speedster would be the first model to pack Heritage Design Packages. So not only are we expecting elements like the Talbot-shaped door mirrors and the fuel center-mounted (on the frunk cover) fuel tank cap to make it into the showroom, but we should see such goodies being offered on more models in the future.
Then there's the GT3 tech side of the Speedster - the rumor mill talks about this opening the doors for a 992 GT3 Cabriolet model. And while only the Coupe has been spied so far, we could see this happening.
