2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Spotted Next To Coupe In the Wild

Now that the 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 Cabriolet has been introduced online (the move took place earlier this week), the time has come to check out the Zuffenhausen machine in the real world.
In our search for such a sighting, we've come across a photo showcasing what appears to be a pair of Cabriolets next to a Coupe. The pic seems to have been snapped during an official event, but this is of lesser importance.
The hairstyling version seems just as elegant as it does in the official photos and we can't wait to get an even better real-life look at it (perhaps also with the roof down).
For now, the 2020 Porsche 911 lineup includes the Carrera S and Carrera 4S Coupes, along with the corresponding Cabrios. However, the German automotive producer should introduce the base Carreras in the coming months.
However, we're more interested in a pair of Neunelfer that might land late in the year or in the first half of 2020. We're referring to the 992 911 Turbo and 911 GT3 - check out the links for prototype sightings revealing the new design of the go-fast toys, as the prototypes already pack the production bodies.
And there are some wild rumors surounding both. For one thing, the Panamera and the Cayenne have set a path and we could expect to see the Turbo S badge morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, with around 700 horsepower on tap.
As for the Porsche 911 GT3, we might just see Porsche introducing a Cabriolet version for the first time. A potential clue for this? The imminent arrival of the 991.2 swansong.
We're talking about the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, which can be described as an open-top GT3 (the chassis of the special comes from the GT Division animal and so does the engine, while the body is that of the Carrera 4S Cabriolet).
