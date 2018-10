Explosive Gold Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has $94,000 Chromaflair Paint

After all, the Porsche dealer (see more below) tells us that only 15 Zuffenhausen machines packing Chromaflair hues are being offered every year, so the exclusivity factor is one of the top assets of this €82,000 (make that $94,000) option.Note that the current Chromaflair range involves five colors, with the other four being Magic Magenta, Python Green, Magic Magenta, Urban Bamboo, and Shifting Carbon. Urban Bamboo, and Shifting Carbon.In fact, you can check out the said shades in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, which comes from US Porsche dealer Autohaus Marcus.And the Explosive Gold finish on this 700 horsepower beast is a bit of a chameleon, going from gold to copper-like depending on the lighting conditions.The beast was recently spotted at the Porsche factory in Germany by Ferrari salesman Julia Sion, with the machine coming to our attention via the social media-based PTSRS Porsche registry.We're looking at a US spec machine (check out the turn signals, for example), but we're not aware of the Porscha's exact destination.Speaking of Chromaflair colors, we'll remind you that such a color made it to the headlines last year. That's when we talked about a Porsche 911 Turbo S dressed in Python Green.Note that these colors come thanks to Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the German automotive producer's personalization arm. The said division has been highlighted even more with the introduction of the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (carbon fiber wheels and all) and these colors certainly help with the attention.