Explosive Gold Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has $94,000 Chromaflair Paint

Note that the current Chromaflair range involves five colors, with the other four being Magic Magenta, Python Green, Magic Magenta, Urban Bamboo, and Shifting Carbon. Urban Bamboo, and Shifting Carbon.
In fact, you can check out the said shades in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, which comes from US Porsche dealer Autohaus Marcus.Let's get back to the Porsche 911 GT2R S we have here
And the Explosive Gold finish on this 700 horsepower beast is a bit of a chameleon, going from gold to copper-like depending on the lighting conditions.
The beast was recently spotted at the Porsche factory in Germany by Ferrari salesman Julia Sion, with the machine coming to our attention via the social media-based PTSRS Porsche registry.
We're looking at a US spec machine (check out the turn signals, for example), but we're not aware of the Porscha's exact destination.
Speaking of Chromaflair colors, we'll remind you that such a color made it to the headlines last year. That's when we talked about a Porsche 911 Turbo S dressed in Python Green.
Note that these colors come thanks to Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the German automotive producer's personalization arm. The said division has been highlighted even more with the introduction of the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (carbon fiber wheels and all) and these colors certainly help with the attention.
Presenting the first known PTS Chromaflair Explosivegold 991 GT2 RS. Chromaflair paints are very special and cost 82.645,- €. I spotted it at the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen today. #Porsche #911 #GT2RS #991 #991GT2RS #GT2RS #PTS #Chromaflair #Explosivegold #PorscheExclusive #Factory #Zuffenhausen
Various Paint to Sample Chromaflair paint options. I was told Porsche can do up to 15 chromaflair cars per year, and all slots for 2018 are reserved. Chromaflair paint has both an opalescent and pearlescent effect according to those who have seen it. The price? €82,645 - just the paint. The last three photos of the Python Green Turbo S were taken by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.