Viper Green Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Looks Like a Jewel

With Porsche releasing one Neunelfer after another, it's been a while since we were last able to focus on the 911 GT3 Touring Package. And yet here we are, back in the spotting game.
The Neunelfer sitting before us is dressed in Viper Green, the kind of Paint To Sample shade that turns heads like a magnet.
Now, one might argue that such a hue doesn't belong on a Touring, since the whole idea of such a Neunelfer is to remain below the radar. And while the dichotomy is present, this makes brightly colored examples a rare sight, so we're all in, for the love of diversity.
And if we look at this from a collector's perspective, the rarity of such colors means the machines that display them are more valuable.
Going past the main shade of this Zuffenhausen toy, we have to mention other sweet optional extras on the car, such as the black wheels and stripes on the side of the vehicle, Porsche logo and all.
Black is also used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights found on the car.
Then we have the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3, we'll remind you that the 992 incarnation of the machine has already been spied on multiple occasions.
The generation change will bring a massive downforce boost - the test cars have been spotted with the production body and, for instance, the new wing is closer to that of the current GT3 RS than that of the current GT3.
On the tech front, the soundtrack of the spied prototypes has shown us that the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. And we can say the same about the clutch pedal, even though the new eight-speed PDK will also be on the menu.
