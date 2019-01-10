Cayenne and Macan Drag Porsche Sales to Record Figure in 2018

One by one, the big names of the automotive industry are telling the world how each fared over the past year in terms of sales. So far, the image depicted by the sales figures is that of a great year for the auto industry.

In Europe, the sales chart shows an actual decrease of 4 percent. The carmaker, however, pins the blame for what it calls a slight drop on the coming into force of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure ( As did most other carmakers that preceded it, Porsche too had the best year in its history. Over the twelve months of 2018, the carmaker sold a total of 256,255 vehicles, representing an increase of four percent over 2017 and an absolute record.The driving force behind the growth, speaking from a percentage point of view, was the Panamera , a model that appealed to 38,443 customers, 38 percent more than before.The SUVs of the brand, the Cayenne and Macan , sit at the top of the sales charts when talking about units sold, with 71,458 and 86,031, respectively.Despite the fact everyone knew a new generation of the 911 would be presented by the end of 2018, the old version of the nameplate still managed to sell 35,573 vehicles and at the same time post a double-digit increase.“We just celebrated the world premiere of the new 911 at the end of the year at the Los Angeles Autoshow, and yet our sports car icon once again inspired more customers in 2018 than in the previous year,” said in a statement Detlev von Platen, the Porsche executive in charge with sales and marketing.As for the carmaker’s top markets, China is by far its best. The world’s largest economy swallowed 80,108 new Porsches last year, or 12 percent more than in the previous year. Trailing far behind it is the U.S., with 57,202 cars sold and an increase of 3 percent.In Europe, the sales chart shows an actual decrease of 4 percent. The carmaker, however, pins the blame for what it calls a slight drop on the coming into force of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure ( WLTP ) and the fact that it gave up offering diesel engines in February 2018.