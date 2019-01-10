Porsche Taycan Targa Rendered as the Electric Sportscar We Need

While Porsche is keeping us busy with the 2020 911 Cabriolet, the automotive producer's engineers are completing the development of the Taycan. And since the EV marks such an important change for Zuffenhausen, we can't help but dream about it. and we're not the only ones, as, for instance, a digital artist has come up with a rendering of a Taycan Targa.

Unlike many of today's EVs, which come with a 400V system, the Taycan is set to pack 800V hardware, which should allow a charge rate of up to 350 kW, which means the battery could be replenished up to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. The pixel play sitting before us mixes the styling cues of the Taycan prototype (the machine used to be called Mission E, remember?) with the famous bits and pieces of the Neunelfer Targa. Jonsibal is the label behind the work and with the artist owning an RWB 911, the aficionado couldn't help but throw a set of Turbofan wheels onto the car.And while this machine probably won't make it into showrooms, we can expect various derivatives for the Taycan. After all, Porsche is a master of this game, with the automaker having already presented the Taycan Cross Turismo ( here 's a photo gallery). Note that the company has already made it clear that the lifted shooting brake incarnation of the electric vehicle will make it into production and we have to admit we love the idea of such a body style.Of course, before we can talk about extra electric models like the one in the rendering, we have to wait for the standard Taycan to come to the market. The move is set to take place late this year.Zuffenhausen initially planned a production of 20,000 units per year, but the high demand has determined the company to increase that number in its plan.Unlike many of today's EVs, which come with a 400V system, the Taycan is set to pack 800V hardware, which should allow a charge rate of up to 350 kW, which means the battery could be replenished up to 80 percent in just 15 minutes.