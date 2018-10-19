Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Gets Green Light, Joins Taycan in Electric Range

As soon as a few spy shots showing a possible production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo started popping up all over the Internet, German manufacturer Porsche decided to make the news official: the Cross Turismo will go into production.

“The second electric athlete from Zuffenhausen: At its meeting on 18 October, the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG gave the green light for series production of the concept study Mission E Cross Turismo,” said Porsche.



“The sports car manufacturer will create 300 additional jobs at its headquarters in Zuffenhausen for production of the vehicle, which was presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2018.”



Being a variant of the electric



Other than that, no official figures are known, but Porsche did mention in its announcement the figures for the concept, which could meant we’ll get to see something similar to that.



On the concept, the electric powertrain of the car developed an output of 600 hp, and a gave the model a range of 500 km (310 miles).



The two permanent magnet synchronous motors push the car from a standstill to 100 kph (62 mph) in under 3.5 seconds, and further to 200 kph in under 12 seconds (124 mph).



