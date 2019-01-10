autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz Smashes Sales Records, C-Class Once Again Sets the Pace

Without waiting for rival BMW and others to publish their sales numbers for last year, Mercedes-Benz already proclaimed itself the best-selling premium brand in the automotive industry.
On Tuesday, the group that owns Mercedes-Benz published its numbers for last year. In 2018, Daimler sold more than 2.4 million Mercedes and smart vehicles, representing an increase of 0.6 percent over 2016.

The core brand of the group accounted for the bulk of that number. 2,310,185 new three-pointed star vehicles hit the roads last year, an increase on just under 1 percent over the performance of 2017.

Mercedes-AMG accounted for 118,204 vehicles of the total (down 10.4 percent from 2017), and smart sold 128,802 cars, also down, but by only 4.6 percent.

Several sales records were broken during 2018, as the year became the best in the company’s history, the eight year of consecutive sales growth and the best ever for the ever-expanding Asia-Pacific region. 

In Europe, Mercedes sold 933,697 passenger cars, 2.3% fewer than in 2017. There, the S-Class and the new A-Class were the main driving forces.

A decrease in sales was registered in the NAFTA region as well, where the 378,013 new cars that found owners are 5.6 percent shy of the 2017 total. The U.S. accounted for 315,959 vehicles, representing a bigger decrease than the average of the region - 6.3 percent.

With all those negative percentages, how did then Mercedes manage to post an overall growth?

Enter Asia-Pacific, of course, and its supercharged engine, China. The world’s largest economy swallowed 652,996 Mercedes-Benz cars, a 7.8 percent increase over 2017 the main contributor to the region’s 11 percent overall rise.

As for the best-selling cars of the brand, the C-Class was once again crowned champion, with 397,000 units sold. The SUVs, especially the GLC and the GLA, followed closely, with 820,721 units sold. This particular segment will get a boost this year with the launch of the GLE, the EQC and revised GLC and GLC Coupé.

The full sales report from Mercedes-Benz can be found in the document attached below.
