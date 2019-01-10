Mercedes-Benz Smashes Sales Records, C-Class Once Again Sets the Pace

5 The Sportage Was Kia’s Best Selling Car in 2018

Without waiting for rival BMW and others to publish their sales numbers for last year, Mercedes-Benz already proclaimed itself the best-selling premium brand in the automotive industry. 51 photos



The core brand of the group accounted for the bulk of that number. 2,310,185 new three-pointed star vehicles hit the roads last year, an increase on just under 1 percent over the performance of 2017.







Several sales records were broken during 2018, as the year became the best in the company’s history, the eight year of consecutive sales growth and the best ever for the ever-expanding Asia-Pacific region.



In Europe, Mercedes sold 933,697 passenger cars, 2.3% fewer than in 2017. There, the



A decrease in sales was registered in the NAFTA region as well, where the 378,013 new cars that found owners are 5.6 percent shy of the 2017 total. The U.S. accounted for 315,959 vehicles, representing a bigger decrease than the average of the region - 6.3 percent.



With all those negative percentages, how did then Mercedes manage to post an overall growth?



Enter Asia-Pacific, of course, and its supercharged engine, China. The world’s largest economy swallowed 652,996 Mercedes-Benz cars, a 7.8 percent increase over 2017 the main contributor to the region’s 11 percent overall rise.



As for the best-selling cars of the brand, the



