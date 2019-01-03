The Sportage Was Kia’s Best Selling Car in 2018

Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel

January is usually the month when carmakers around the world draw the line on last year’s performances and see whether their investments, plans, and strategies worked towards making for a successful period. 4 photos



The South Koreans say that in 2018 the brand sold a total of 2,812,200 vehicles, including passenger cars, recreational vehicles and commercial ones. That number represents a not so great increase, but an increase nonetheless: 2.4 percent over the numbers posted for 2017.



After punching in all the figures, Kia is confident 2019 will be a good year as well, even better in fact. Hence the company's sales target for the next 12 months has been set at 2.92 million cars, which is about 4 percent more than the figures posted for 2018.



As for the cars that sold the most, the SUV was the brand’s biggest hit. Globally, the Sportage was shipped to 501,367 new customers last year. Way behind it sits Kia’s



Completing the podium is the



The target set for 2019 is not out of reach for the South Koreans, as they plan to launch several new or refreshed models on the market in the coming months, either locally or globally, including the recently unveiled third generation



