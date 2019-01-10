2019 Opel Zafira Life (Vauxhall Vivaro Life) Revealed, EV Incoming

autoevolution

Previously based on the Renault Trafic, the Vivaro for the third generation shares its underpinnings with the Citroen Jumpy and Peugeot Expert. What Opel and Vauxhall revealed in this photo gallery is the Zafira Life and Vivaro Life, a panel van converted to seat up to nine people.
When removed, the Vivaro Life is much obliged to hold up to 3,397 liters (120 cubic feet) of whatever you want to transport from point A to point B. Available in two different sizes (4.95 and 5.30 meters in length), the light commercial vehicle has a wheelbase that spans 3.28 meters (129.1 inches) from the front to the rear axle.

Much slender than its predecessor, the third generation features modern styling inside and out, including 3D taillights. A three-spoke steering wheels, 7.0-inch infotainment system, chrome trim, and a rotary shifter are other highlights, but the Vivaro Life is also available with a 230-volt socket, heated and massaging seats, as well as leather upholstery.

Riding on the Groupe PSA EMP2 vehicle architecture, the Vivaro Life could usher in a plug-in hybrid option at some point in the near future. There’s talk of an all-electric model, coming courtesy of Vauxhall, and the estimated date of arrival is 2021. On that note and as the headline implies, we should reiterate that Opel, as opposed to Vauxhall, calls the van Zafira Life.

The van will enter production in the United Kingdom, and Vauxhall announced that it would secure 1,250 jobs at the Luton manufacturing facility. Powertrain details haven’t been revealed so far, but don’t expect anything larger than four cylinders and a displacement of 2.0 liters from the BlueHDi turbo diesel.

“With the new Zafira Life, Opel continues to implement the PACE! strategic plan”, declared chief exec Michael Lohscheller. “By the end of 2020, we will bring eight all-new or refreshed models onto the market – including the next generation of the bestselling Corsa. We will already open the order books for two electrified models in the first half of 2019: for the all-electric version of the Corsa, which will become a real electric car for everyone, and the Grandland X as a plug-in hybrid.”
